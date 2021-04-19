3 stats that show how HyDra can make NY Subliners even better in the CDL - Dexerto

French phenom Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez is rumored to be joining the New York Subliners starting roster for CDL Stage 3, and if these stats are anything to go by, he could make them even stronger championship contenders.

While HyDra has already made his mark on the European Challenger’s scene, there was some speculation as to how he would adapt to the game in North America.

Those concerns have been squashed as quickly as his fans expected, with 2nd, 3rd and 1st place finishes in NA Challengers tournaments.

All this, despite being moved from his natural Entry SMG role to an AR, and still putting on a show for the NYSL Academy. Now, he’s rumored to be replacing Mackenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley on the starting roster.

On Reverse Sweep Round 11, Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion took a look at the key areas HyDra will make New York Subliners a better team.

First up is the all-important Entry SMG/Flex relationship, something that Enigma previously reported on as a major reason behind Minnesota RØKKR’s incredible improvements since adding Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz to the mix.

While Subliners had a near-perfect Entry/Flex relationship in Stage 1, this fell seriously in Stage 2, and Enigma suggests adding HyDra to the mix will help sort out any pacing issues in the New York camp.

Campion then looks at two other key metrics that will make HyDra an important addition to the New York side.

One of these is simply his raw slaying power. Mack has struggled of late, negative in both respawn modes, while HyDra has continued to show that his gunplay is hard to match.

Finally, Search and Destroy has been an issue for New York. They’re 10-10 at the time of writing, but HyDra’s SnD prowess is undeniable. In the Stage 1 European Elite, he was the top-rated Search player, and with him on the map, New York could be looking to put serious pressure on other teams.

While HyDra joining the Subliners starting roster is still purely speculation, there’s a huge case to be made for bringing him in after their abysmal Stage 2 Major performance. The question is, will he live up to the hype?