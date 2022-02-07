How to watch $15K Warzone Cracked Creator February event: Streams, Schedule, Teams

Following close behind the January tournament, another round of the Warzone Cracked Creator series is back with another $15,000 on the line in February. From where you can tune in to the teams competing, here’s everything we know.

Second Cracked Creator series event of 2022.

$15K prize pool with 16 Duos competing.

Dr Disrespect & ZLaner out for revenge.

After a few months on the shelf, Warzone’s popular Cracked Creator event made its return on January 24. While Smixie & Scummn pushed ahead of the pack in that grueling nine-hour tournament, new teams are looking to take the mantle in February.

With much of Warzone’s top talent and biggest names all set to drop in, it’s sure to be another thrilling round of action.

Before things get underway, here’s a rundown of the full schedule, format, and a look at the Duos competing.

$15K Warzone Cracked Creator Feb: Streams & Schedule

The February Cracked Creator event is set to go live on OpTic Hitch’s Twitch channel as Team Summertime keeps on top of the action no different from usual.

Opening matchups get underway at 12PM PT | 3PM ET on Monday, February 7. With 16 Duos competing in a double-elimination bracket, it’s safe to expect a full afternoon of competition. The January event ran for just under nine hours, as a point of reference.

$15K Warzone Cracked Creator Feb: Format

Following up from the January tournament, this new iteration features an identical format. Pros are forced to compete alongside popular streamers as the name of the event implies, each Duo must have one cracked player and one content creator.

Duos are locked into a double-elimination bracket with winner’s side matchups being best of three, while loser’s side is only best of one.

Given this tournament takes place in Caldera, a few restrictions are in effect. Planes are the biggest highlight as any Duo using these pesky vehicles will be punished and potentially even forfeit their run.

With $15,000 up for grabs, only the top three Duos will walk away with their pockets full. Below is a quick breakdown of the prizing split.

1st – $10,000

2nd – $4,000

3rd – $1,000

$15K Warzone Cracked Creator Feb: Teams & Players

With a mix of 16 pro players and 16 streamers, we’re sure to see plenty of Warzone’s biggest stars dropping in for this event.

While exact names haven’t been confirmed just yet, we do have some early names in the mix. After a short-lived run in the January competition, it seems Dr Disrespect & ZLaner are keen for another round.

Hey @ZLaner, tomorrow you wanna tear up everyone in @hitchariide’s Cracked Creator Warzone Tournament? I need revenge. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) February 6, 2022

Be sure to check back here before the event kicks off. We’ll keep you posted with a full rundown of every team once details emerge.