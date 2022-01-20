How to watch $15K Warzone Cracked Creator Series event: stream, schedule, teams

Team Summertime and BoomTV are back with the return of the Cracked Creator Series in Warzone Season 1. From the players competing to a breakdown of the format, here’s all you need to know.

First Cracked Creator Series event of 2022.

$15,000 prize pool.

1 streamer & 1 Warzone pro per team.

Warzone competitions are back in full force to kickstart the new year. With over $45,000 already given away in the first few weeks, the stakes have only been raised to round out the month of January.

TST and BoomTV have teamed up once again for another round of the popular Cracked Creator Series.

Top Warzone talent is set to drop in for their crack at the $15,000 prize. Before it gets going, brush up on everything there is to know about this unique event.

$15K Warzone Cracked Creator: Streams & Schedule

The $15K Warzone Cracked Creator event is set to be streamed directly on OpTic Hitch’s channel with Team Summertime keeping on top of the action as usual.

Action is scheduled to get underway on Monday, January 24 at 12PM PT | 3PM ET. There’s no telling exactly how long it may run for, but expect a full afternoon of competition.

$15K Warzone Cracked Creator: Format

The Cracked Creator Series has always been a little different from the standard Warzone event. Unique Duos are forced together as content creators and competitive players are paired up.

Rather than top Warzone talent competing alongside their usual teammates, it’s safe to expect some unique groups dropping in.

It’s expected that we’ll see a regular 2v2 kill race format, though a particular map has not yet been confirmed. Given Caldera’s numerous issues, as many pros favor Rebirth Island instead, we could see this $15K tourney take place on the smaller map.

We’ll keep you posted here with a full prize pool breakdown as further details emerge.

$15K Warzone Cracked Creator: Teams & Players

Exact teams are yet to be revealed for the latest Cracked Creator tournament. With players asking for invites on social media, however, it should only be a matter of time before Duos are locked in.

Based on an early look at the bracket, it’s expected that we’ll see just eight teams in action for this event.

Be sure to check back over the coming days for a full list of every team in the $15K competition.