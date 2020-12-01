Simplicity Esports to receive $180k from 30-month Redragon sponsorship

North American esports organization Simplicity Esports have signed a new sponsorship deal with gaming peripherals brand Redragon.

The agreement will span 30 months and is valued at of $180k, including $170k in cash and over $10k worth of gaming equipment.

Simplicity’s League of Legends team Flamengo Esports — which is one of 10 teams that was selected as a long-term partner of the Brazilian CBLoL in October 2020 — will be supplied with headsets, mice, and keyboards as part of the deal.

The $170k will be paid over the course of the 2.5-year sponsorship, starting in January 2021.

While the supply of gaming peripherals and accessories isn’t anything new in esports, with the likes of HyperX and Logitech G sponsoring plenty of teams across all major regions, the cash value of this deal is unique. At least, the transparency is.

It was revealed that Redragon were set to acquire 7.5% of Flamengo Esports from Simplicity in September for $390k in cash and over $133k in additional consideration.

“Redragon has been a great partner for us, since Simplicity Esports entered Brazil earlier this year with the acquisition of Flamengo Esports,” said Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports. “We will proudly display their logo on the sleeve of our jersey to be seen by our dedicated fans, social media followers, and content watchers. We still have three available jersey sponsorship activations to sell, including the coveted center chest location that comes with a Master Sponsorship.”

Revealing the value and exact length of sponsorships is uncommon in the industry, with only public companies such as Simplicity Esports and David Beckham-owned Guild Esports being forced to do so because they’re on stock markets.

Hi Adam. COVID-related travel/safety issues delayed the original unveiling. We’re finalizing a new reveal plan for January that’s just as amazing… — Carleton Curtis (@carletoncurtis) November 27, 2020

In October 2020, Guild announced that they had signed a £3.6m sponsorship deal with a company they would reveal on November 22. That announcement never arrived, however, with the org later explaining that “travel/safety issues” ruined plans, with a new reveal plan now being expected in January 2021.