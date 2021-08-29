 Dallas Empire reportedly set to acquire OpTic brand & Chicago CDL slot - Dexerto
Dallas Empire reportedly set to acquire OpTic brand & Chicago CDL slot

Published: 29/Aug/2021 4:00

by Brad Norton

Call of Duty League dallas empire OpTic Chicago

Dallas Empire ownership is reportedly in talks with OpTic Gaming and NRG Esports to negotiate a merger along with a sale of the Chicago Call of Duty League slot.

Talks are currently underway for a blockbuster Call of Duty merger as Dallas Empire could soon be acquiring  OpTic Gaming, as first reported by DotEsports.

This deal would see the Empire brand scrapped as the current Dallas CDL slot adopts the OpTic name instead.

Furthermore, the team will reportedly run with a starting lineup featuring Scump, Dashy, Shotzzy, and iLLeY.

OpTic owner Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez would operate the team alongside Envy Gaming’s Mike ‘Hastr0’ Rufail.

This article is currently being updated with further information.

