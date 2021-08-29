Dallas Empire reportedly set to acquire OpTic brand & Chicago CDL slot

Dallas Empire ownership is reportedly in talks with OpTic Gaming and NRG Esports to negotiate a merger along with a sale of the Chicago Call of Duty League slot.

Talks are currently underway for a blockbuster Call of Duty merger as Dallas Empire could soon be acquiring OpTic Gaming, as first reported by DotEsports.

This deal would see the Empire brand scrapped as the current Dallas CDL slot adopts the OpTic name instead.

Furthermore, the team will reportedly run with a starting lineup featuring Scump, Dashy, Shotzzy, and iLLeY.

🚨 BREAKING: @DallasEmpire is in talks to acquire @OpTicCHI, per @INTELCallofDuty. Reported lineup suggests Scump, Dashy, Shotzzy, and iLLeY will be teaming. pic.twitter.com/tam8mQF3h3 — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) August 29, 2021

OpTic owner Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez would operate the team alongside Envy Gaming’s Mike ‘Hastr0’ Rufail.

