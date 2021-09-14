Seattle Surge tease 2022 CDL roster announcement

The Call of Duty League’s Seattle Surge teased the announcement of their 2022 roster with a post on Twitter. The team previously released their entire 2021 roster on August 20.

The tweet read “Keep an eye out this week… #WhatsInTheWater” and was accompanied by a 17-second video of the Surge’s logo rising out of a stormy ocean as ominous music plays and morse code spells out ‘INTEL INCOMING’.

New-look Surge

The Seattle Surge is one of the Call of Duty League teams undergoing a complete rebuild ahead of the 2022 season. They were one of the league’s worst teams across its first two seasons, finishing 11th in Season 1 and 9th in Season 2. Despite the talented rosters they have fielded, they have never been able to achieve consistent results.

The announcement of a roster reveal comes nearly a month after they released their entire 2021 roster with the apparent intention of starting completely from scratch.

The Surge was one of the teams whose alleged 2022 roster was leaked by Twitter account @INTELCallofDuty on September 3.

The leaked roster has the Surge building a young team that can hopefully grow into a contender over the new few seasons.

25-year-old Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi will allegedly be the Surge’s veteran leader. He was a starter for the Minnesota RØKKR in 2021 until being benched for the second half of the season. He was released by Minnesota at the start of the offseason. Accuracy was quick to post following Seattle’s announcement.

19-year-old Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley has played the last two seasons for the New York Subliners but reports have him being sold to Seattle as New York looks to build a win-now roster. Mack’s stats were very middle of the pack for 2021, but maybe a change of scenery will help him find his form.

19-year-old Duante ‘Sib’ Grey is a product of the Atlanta FaZe academy but has never been able to break into the starting lineup. Listed as FaZe’s substitute for 2021, he spent most of the season on loan. A move to Seattle will give him the chance to show what he can really do.

Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari may be Seattle’s most intriguing pickup. While he has no CDL experience, the Australian has been part of a Renegades team that has absolutely dominated APAC Challengers for the past two years. If he can maintain that level of play in the CDL, he might be an early contender for 2022 Rookie of the Year. Pred also teased an announcement of his own on Twitter following Seattle’s post.

Whether this is the roster that Seattle will debut, we will have to wait and see until their official announcement at an unspecified time this week.