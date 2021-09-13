Dallas Empire’s Shotzzy says Methodz should be starting in the CDL

Dallas Empire SMG Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro has voiced his support for fellow Call of Duty League pro Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni. “I think he’s good enough to be in the league,” the 2020 MVP said. “One hundred percent, a million percent.”

While streaming on September 9, Dallas Empire’s Shotzzy voiced his support for fellow Call of Duty League player Methodz, who spent most of the 2021 season out on loan after being moved to a substitute role by the Toronto Ultra in March.

Responding to a comment from his chat, Shotzzy made his opinion clear about Methodz – “I think he’s good enough to be in the league… One hundred percent, a million percent.”

Why Methodz should be starting

With only 48 starting spots available in the Call of Duty League, good players are inevitably going to miss out. Methodz had been a regular starter for Toronto Ultra before being benched in favor of Jamie “Insight” Craven in March 2021. He spent the rest of the 2021 season out on loan, most notably with WestR.

Read More: Methodz reveals reason for being benched

Entering the offseason, Methodz announced that Toronto had granted him permission to explore options with other teams for 2022.

Unrestricted F/A. I want to thank the @TorontoUltra for everything they’ve helped me do over the last two years. I’m still exploring options with them, but they have agreed to let me explore all other options as an unrestricted free agent. — Ultra Methodz (@Methodz) August 29, 2021

However, Shotzzy believes Methodz is deserving of a starting spot in the league.

“I think he’s good enough to be in the league,” Shotzzy said. “One hundred percent, a million percent”.

“It’s not like he’s bad,” Shotzzy continued. “I’d understand him not getting picked up because he’s bad, but if you watch him play eights, which I have played against him, he’s not bad at all. He’s actually quite good.”

Given 2020 MVP Shotzzy’s pedigree, it’s a resounding endorsement for the veteran player.

Methodz is a long-time Call of Duty professional, with a career that dates back to as early as 2012. In that time, he has been on the roster of organizations such as FaZe Clan, Echo Fox, Rise Nation, and UYU.

He has not been linked with any teams during the offseason and will likely return to the Ultra for 2022. However, perhaps teams will start to take an interest in Methodz, now that he has received support from such an influential player.