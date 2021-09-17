Nadeshot reveals how much 100 Thieves paid for Call of Duty League spot

100 Thieves owner Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag revealed how much it cost to get the LA Thieves into the Call of Duty League. Comments made by Nadeshot on stream indicate the Thieves’ place in the league cost $27 million.

After being told his Call of Duty career was “over,” Nadeshot replied: “I did it by choice… now I got a team. 27 m’s.”

never come at @Nadeshot's Call of Duty career 💀 "now I got a team, it was 27 M's" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L7VgqvjRAa — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) September 16, 2021

$27m price tag

First shared to social media by Wicked Good Gaming, Nadeshot dropped his price tag bombshell on stream.

“Someone tell [the troll] I own a COD team now. All four of my players are shooters, all of them are better than you,” Nadeshot said in response to a comment that his COD career was “over.”

Nadeshot, considered one of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time, retired in 2015 and established his organization, 100 Thieves, in 2016. 100 Thieves is now one of the biggest brands in esports, even earning a comparison to Supreme from The Verge.

Drake has invested in the organization, and it is co-owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. They’re partnered with Lexus and have a plethora of content creation talent in their stable. Most recently, they signed TinaKitten to the org.

It’s a glimpse into the amount of money it takes to break into a franchised league such as the CDL. It also speaks to the increasingly lucrative nature of esports. In July 2021, Schalke 04 Esports sold their spot in League of Legends’ LEC for a reported $31.5 million.

LA Thieves completely retooled their roster for the 2022 season, bringing in big-name stars in an effort to enter the title race next season.