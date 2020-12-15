Logo
Sources: LoL team Phelan lose Munster Rugby deal amid missed payment claims

Published: 15/Dec/2020 17:00

by Adam Fitch
Munster Rugby Gaming ends deal with Phelan Gaming
Phelan/Munster Rugby

Munster Rugby Gaming is no more, at least in its current form, after allegations of missed payments towards the team’s partner Irish organization Phelan Gaming surfaced. Dexerto spoke with sources close to the situation, who allege that the money owed is in the thousands.

The situation first emerged when event organizer DreamHack and League of Legends developer Riot Games announced that Munster Rugby Gaming, previously known as Phelan Gaming, would not be competing in the 2021 NLC Spring Season.

Instead, the team team would revert to their original name and compete in their UKLC for 2021 – their domestic event which feeds into the NLC.

Phelan Gaming partnered with Irish rugby club Munster Rugby in April 2020 to expand into a “global gaming lifestyle brand,” but the alliance has already been ended. The NLC update states that “operational constraints from the Summer Season” are responsible for the team’s departure from the tournament.

Now, sources close to the situation have informed Dexerto about the exact nature of that ruling and why the partnership ended prematurely.

Ciaran Walsh Phelan Gaming
UKLC
Pictured: Ciaran Walsh, CEO of Phelan Gaming

Phelan Gaming assembles a team for the NLC

Ahead of the inaugural season of the NLC, a merger of the UKLC and the Nordic Championship ran by DreamHack, Phelan Gaming — operating under the banner of Munster Rugby Gaming — had to assemble a team. April 1 marked the first day of work for the team’s head coach, general manager, team manager, and team manager.

Towards the end of the month, the organization sent an offer to hire a head of performance — a role that would see the employee work closely with Munster Rugby to build a brand in esports to “do what they did in rugby,” according to evidence provided to Dexerto. It was very clear at this point that Munster Rugby Gaming was the team, with almost no references to Phelan Gaming to be found in any communication.

It didn’t take long for problems to arise, however, according to insiders. After not being paid for work carried out in April, per sources close to the organization, a member of staff had to move in with another as they had nowhere to live. Other members were yet to be paid, too. Fast forward to June and an emergency meeting was held between the recently-assembled team and the CEO of Munster Rugby Gaming, Ciarán ‘Wings’ Walsh.

Those with knowledge of the situation claim that Walsh told staff in the meeting that he was working with Munster Rugby to get a grant that would allow them to be paid, and that June 19 would be the latest in which the money would be sent. The grant did not materialize and, according to sources, it was later confirmed by the rugby club that the organization never applied for the said grant.

Throughout this entire ordeal staff were working without having signed contracts despite their requests, sources have revealed. Blame was passed on to Munster Rugby for this, with Walsh explaining that the club has been “inefficient and slow” in getting them sorted. The rugby club, once again, confirmed to staff that they were not involved in this process.

As this entire ordeal progressed, it became evident that Phelan Gaming were effectively licensing the brand name of Munster Rugby and it was down to the organization to handle all operations. Dexerto was shown correspondence that appears to show Walsh, Phelan’s CEO, neglected to assume responsibility for shortcomings throughout.

Problems with payments progress

Shocked by the revelation that Munster Rugby Gaming was simply operating under the rugby club’s name via a licensing deal, the team still had to deal directly with Walsh to receive what was owed to them. What followed was a series of alleged lies surrounding payment, despite persistent requests and evident disgruntlement on the behalf of staff.

In one example, a team member was allegedly informed that payments had been sent on June 27 and they requested a receipt two days later. On July 1, a screenshot was sent that appeared to confirm that the money had gone out of a bank account — however, no specific information was shown to confirm that this transaction was legitimate.

Payments were still not received, insiders informed Dexerto, even leading to one of the staff members leaving the organization. Another member refused to work due to problems not being solved.

On July 5, staff started to receive the first drafts of their contracts. From evidence obtained by Dexerto, they were rife with errors — including mixed-up personal information from different members — and appear to not have been written by a lawyer. The drafts also mentioned that they would be contracted to Phelan Gaming, not Munster Rugby Gaming.

Two days later on July 7, payments had allegedly still not been received. Walsh also reaffirmed that he was able to pay due to receiving a “government grant”, according to sources. The following day, event organizers DreamHack were made aware of the aforementioned problems but struggled to hold a meeting with the team’s CEO.

On July 19, Walsh allegedly told one member of staff that he was “going to random banks” to try and resolve issues with payments. Money was received by some, but not all, on July 22. Instead of receiving the full amounts owed, sources confirmed that the team was informed this was a “bonus or a thank you” and additional to what was owed. This was later framed as being a salary payment instead of an additional reimbursement, according to sources.

Sources say that DreamHack informed the disgruntled team towards the end of July that payments should come at the beginning of August. This didn’t come to fruition. On August 5, a spreadsheet was created by staff and sent to Walsh which included rough estimates of what he owed. No payments were made until months later.

Munster Rugby Gaming NLC 2020
NLC
Munster Rugby Gaming didn't last long in the NLC 2020 Summer Playoffs.

Fast forward to November 11, the former member who resigned after a couple of months finally received full payment from Phelan but only after five days of continuous pleading with the CEO. Almost two weeks later, the spreadsheet was amended anonymously and a significant amount of money was taken away from just a single person — an amount far surpassing the “bonus” that was previously paid.

Shocked by the revelation that Munster Rugby Gaming was simply operating under the rugby club’s name via a licensing deal, the team still had to deal directly with Walsh to receive what was owed to them. Although one staff member was led to believe that a transaction was taking place, it would be months before they received anything and they still have not been fully paid.

Dexerto has contacted Phelan Gaming for comment.

TSM parent company’s talent agency explained by ICON managing director

Published: 15/Dec/2020 15:00 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 15:15

by Adam Fitch
TSM Swift Media ICON Talent Agency
ICON

tsm

North American esports team TSM recently topped Forbes’ list of most valuable esports organizations and, whether you trust those valuations or otherwise, it’s clear that their parent company Swift are doing well. Now, the company have added a talent agency to their portfolio.

ICON joins TSM and coaching app Blitz under the ownership of Swift, led by managing director Damian Skoczylas, to represent and manage content creators and influencers.

TSM, formerly known as Team SoloMid, houses many prominent creators but if they’re represented by an entity that also owns the company that employs them then there are feasible conflict of interest concerns.

Dexerto spoke with Skoczylas in an exclusive interview to find out the reason for ICON’s launch, how they’re avoiding potential conflicts of interest, and why the current agency landscape will benefit from their arrival.

Damian Skoczylas runs ICON Agency
ICON
Damian Skoczylas has entered esports and gaming for the first time to lead ICON.

The inception of ICON

“ICON is a completely separate legal entity from TSM, we are wholly independent, but it really came about when some of the TSM influencers were looking for more direct deals,” Skoczylas told Dexerto. “TSM was really structured to focus on team deals and so they created ICON to be able to serve influencers and just build a talent agency business to sign talent across the board.”

ICON’s new managing director doesn’t have direct experience in esports and gaming, industries that are underdeveloped in some areas and thriving in others. He does have a breadth of knowledge gained from years of talent management experience, however, and it’s an added benefit that he has worked on deals involving YouTube creators. Swift tapped him to lead their newly-formed agency because of his decade-plus experience in managing talent and delivering solid deals.

“They were looking for someone to come in and lead the business that had more of a talent management agency experience,” he said. “I’ve been in the talent business for quite a while, starting with traditional and then shifting over into digital. At my most recent company, we represented influencers mainly in the tech and family verticals on YouTube. I really had my eye on gaming and esports for quite a while so it was really exciting when this opportunity came up.”

ICON may actually be a bigger operation than you’d imagine for a brand-new venture, already employing nine people. An agency can get a lot done with little, though their workforce will certainly need to scale as their business does.

“We’re structured a little bit more like a sales organization rather than a traditional Hollywood talent agency,” he said. “We have agents, we have account managers who help execute brand deals, and then we have salespeople who go out and find those big deals. Each role participates in some level of sales and then we also have, support staff who help keep the gears moving for us.”

TSM Myth selfie
Instagram: tsm_myth
Myth, who is signed to TSM, got his big break in Fortnite and has become a prominent figure in the gaming community,

With TSM and ICON being held under the same ownership umbrella, there will be questions surrounding their working relationship and just how intertwined they will be. Having good faith and a solid reputation is pivotal for many companies, especially agencies who need trust from clients and major brands alike, so we made it a point to discuss this topic.

“There’s a lot of interaction, but ICON is a totally separate legal entity that operates under a specific California state talent agency license,” Skoczylas assured Dexerto. “We will be negotiating contracts and opportunities that come from TSM but we will also come to heads at certain junctures. Our fiduciary duty is to the talent that we represent and not to TSM, nor to the parent company. We all exist in this ecosystem, but we are separate and we will be negotiating against TSM in some cases.

“From a high-level standpoint, we call it the separation of church and state. TSM is team-oriented, we are talent-oriented. Any ICON influencer is not beholden to be signed over at TSM and vice versa.”

ICON’s roster includes TSM creator Myth, LCS coach Bjergsen, Valorant pro Wardell, Fortnite player ZexRow, 100 Thieves Valorant pro Hiko, and PUBG content creator chocoTaco.

Modus operandi

With a plethora of talent management agencies already occupying esports and the wider gaming space, ICON needs to bring something new to the table to stand out. Loaded already represents many of the top talents who are prominent today, for example, but that doesn’t mean that they’re a complete service. Whether it’s providing new and unparalleled opportunities or simply offering a better experience for talent, there’s plenty of room for growth.

“Our bread and butter is going to be working with influencers but we will also look to represent players where it makes sense,” the agency’s MD said. “A lot of them stream, do YouTube, are active on social media across the board, and also compete. I’ve always been a really big fan of talent development and working with people that we see potential in, though. Given where we are right now, attracting the biggest talent can be a little bit of a challenge. Yes, we’re looking to sign those big names, but we’re really looking to find that sweet spot of people that you truly believe in that we can get behind and help grow.

“At the end of the day, we’re a revenue-driven business so we live and die by the deals coming in but we’re a talent development business as well. I’ve worked with massive influencers but my passion is for mid-tier talent that we can really help grow and develop.”

TSM trophy LCS doublelift retires
LoL Esports
Doublelift recently retired from TSM's League of Legends roster, spawning questions about his future in esports and gaming.

So, how exactly does Skoczylas envision Swift’s latest venture developing in the coming months? While he has buckets full of ambition, his years of experience in this line of work comes in handy as it allows him to recognize where ICON currently stands in the marketplace. They need to know their model works before attempting to scale the business.

“I would love by 2021 to sign a couple of really big talent and grow the revenue, but I really see us in a building stage,” he said. “There’s a lot of room to grow but really we’re looking at revenue first and foremost, which is just the kind of tried and true brand deals, but we’re also looking at alternative revenue as well. Maybe there’s some potential crossover into hosting for certain talent where it makes sense, launching products with talent, and so on.”

ICON already have their north star, guiding them towards making the right decisions and taking on the right people. They have a solid vision of how they can provide value to prospective clients, and it’s nothing farfetched: if they ensure talent and brands are happy, results will come.

“We’re really keen to work with brands that our influencers are excited about,” he explained. “Our challenge is to pair the right brand with the right talent so each party wins. I’m sure we’ve all seen the brand deals that just completely flop where you can definitely tell the talent’s heart is not in it. In my past life, I’ve definitely sold a few of those.

“We also don’t want to be beholden to one specific category and in one specific thing. We also lean on our talent to let us know what types of things they haven’t worked with, what brands they like, and so on. It could be a beverage that’s outside of the typical sort gaming beverages and energy drinks.”

To begin with, the biggest challenge for ICON may well be building up a portfolio of work that demonstrates why they’re a good partner for content creators, influencers, and players alike. There may also be some skepticism surrounding their impartiality due to their shared ownership with TSM, but they certainly seem keen to dispel any doubt.