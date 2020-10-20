 Miller Lite show streaming ambitions in latest Complexity deal - Dexerto
Logo
Business

Miller Lite show streaming ambitions in latest Complexity deal

Published: 20/Oct/2020 17:00

by Adam Fitch
Complexity Gaming Miller Lite Partnership Expansion
Credit: Complexity

Share

Dallas Cowboys’ esports organization Complexity Gaming have expanded their deal with Miller Lite, after naming the brand their exclusive alcohol beverage in May 2019.

Initially centering around a physical sponsorship at Complexity’s headquarters in Texas, the partnership now extends to streaming.

Advertisement

Seemingly a reaction to the physical limitations of brand activations due to the global health crisis, the deal now features “fan-centric content initiatives” and marks a continued interest in esports for the MillerCoors brand.

Complexity players who are of drinking age in the US will participate in live stream activities for the brand, which have been designed to “develop a deeper connection to fans,” by playing in a relaxed atmosphere and telling stories of how they find themselves playing video games professionally.

Advertisement
Complexity Gaming at BLAST Premier
BLAST
Complexity’s young gun oBo recently shocked fans by stepping down from the team.

The organization competes across Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, FIFA, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Madden, Hearthstone, and Magic: The Gathering, though the specific players that fans can expect to see on-stream have not been named at the time of writing.

Complexity’s branding across live streams, social media, and partnership assets have all been updated to align with the new deal too. This includes filters on Snapchat and Instagram, as well as downloadable assets for fans to use on their social media profiles.

“Miller Lite’s desire to dive in and understand the esports audience has made them an invaluable partner,” said Ashley Chalk, Complexity’s vice president of partnerships. “With a renewed focus on live streaming, we’re continuing to improve both player and fan experiences through access and unique engagement opportunities that bring people together in a time when many are apart.”

Advertisement
Complexity pros sit down for a conversation with cans of Miller Lite
Miller Lite
Complexity pros Monsoon and AlanAvi sit down for a conversation with cans of Miller Lite.

The relaxed nature of the expanded partnerships fits with the original vision of the collaboration between Complexity and Miller Lite, which was first announced on May 15, 2019.

At the time, the alcoholic beverage brand was named the title sponsor of the player lounge in Complexity’s GameStop Performance Center — an area where teams could relax and unwind with the drink available on-tap.

Business

Recently-launched esports network VENN raises $26m

Published: 20/Oct/2020 14:33 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 14:44

by Adam Fitch
VENN hosts The Download
VENN

Share

VENN, a gaming and esports television that launched on August 5, has raised $26 million in investment.

The Series A funding round was led by BITKRAFT Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by ESL and G2 Esports co-founder Jens Hilgers. Television and media company Nexstar Media Group has also invested in the network.

Advertisement

Nexstar Media Group is said to be the largest owner of television stations in the entire United States, which perhaps signals that VENN is prioritizing mainstream adoption instead of building up a major viewership base on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

Interestingly, WISE Ventures — the parent company of Call of Duty League franchise Minnesota ROKKR and Rocket League brand Version1 — also participated in the funding.

Advertisement
VENN's The Download show
VENN
The Download is one of VENN’s main content offerings.

With live studios in New York and Los Angeles, the gaming and esports network is looking to become the home of “streamers, casters, content creators, esports athletes” through “engaging and innovative formats.”

In the first month of trying to become the premier destination of content for gamers and esports fans, VENN achieved a peak viewership of 14.2K, according to Esports Charts.

It dropped in the last week of August — reaching an average viewership of 216 people. It’s worth noting that the network also uploads VODs of its content, which includes topical talk shows and a daily news offering.

Advertisement
VENN's co-founders Ariel Horn and Ben Kusin
VENN
VENN’s co-founders Ariel Horn and Ben Kusin are no strangers to gaming and esports.

Another big move for VENN is the appointment of Jeff Jacobs, a former NBC Sports veteran that joins as executive vice president and general manager. He will oversee an expansion for the network in terms of their content and business operations in hopes of making it more prominent among the bustling gaming fan base.

For now, it’s clear that there’s a long road ahead of VENN for it to reach the lofty ambitions of the founders, but raising $26m is certainly a good pot of cash to work with.