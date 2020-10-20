Miller Lite show streaming ambitions in latest Complexity deal - Dexerto

Dallas Cowboys’ esports organization Complexity Gaming have expanded their deal with Miller Lite, after naming the brand their exclusive alcohol beverage in May 2019.

Initially centering around a physical sponsorship at Complexity’s headquarters in Texas, the partnership now extends to streaming.

Seemingly a reaction to the physical limitations of brand activations due to the global health crisis, the deal now features “fan-centric content initiatives” and marks a continued interest in esports for the MillerCoors brand.

Complexity players who are of drinking age in the US will participate in live stream activities for the brand, which have been designed to “develop a deeper connection to fans,” by playing in a relaxed atmosphere and telling stories of how they find themselves playing video games professionally.

The organization competes across Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, FIFA, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Madden, Hearthstone, and Magic: The Gathering, though the specific players that fans can expect to see on-stream have not been named at the time of writing.

Complexity’s branding across live streams, social media, and partnership assets have all been updated to align with the new deal too. This includes filters on Snapchat and Instagram, as well as downloadable assets for fans to use on their social media profiles.

“Miller Lite’s desire to dive in and understand the esports audience has made them an invaluable partner,” said Ashley Chalk, Complexity’s vice president of partnerships. “With a renewed focus on live streaming, we’re continuing to improve both player and fan experiences through access and unique engagement opportunities that bring people together in a time when many are apart.”

The relaxed nature of the expanded partnerships fits with the original vision of the collaboration between Complexity and Miller Lite, which was first announced on May 15, 2019.

At the time, the alcoholic beverage brand was named the title sponsor of the player lounge in Complexity’s GameStop Performance Center — an area where teams could relax and unwind with the drink available on-tap.