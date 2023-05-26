Valorant Challengers team disband mid-season due to visa issues

European Valorant team who cars? have withdrawn from VCL Polaris before the LAN portion of the split because of visa issues.

In a Twitter announcement, who cars? announced that the players are going their separate ways as the team is unable to attend the Split 2 playoffs “due to visa issues out of our control.”

who cars? finished the regular season with a 5-2 record and were due to face FOKUS in the first round of the playoffs. Promod Esports, the tournament organizer in charge of the Polaris league, has not yet announced a replacement.

“With this, Who Cars comes to an unfortunate end,” the team wrote. “We want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and wish everyone the best.”

The disbandment of who cars? is the latest blow to hit Europe’s tier-two Valorant scene, where teams and leagues have been grappling with financial and operational issues. On May 24, Polska Liga Esportowa announced that it won’t be able to organize the LAN Finals of the Surge League, which spans 23 European countries, due to financial issues.

who cars? isn’t even the only team to pull out of VCL Polaris in the middle of Split 2. Last month, HSDIRR, a team headlined by former G2 Esports member Johan ‘Meddo’ Lundborg, also disbanded, citing “the current state of tier 2 Valorant”.

In a response to HSDIRR’s announcement, who cars?’s Twitter account posted at the time: “Gonna miss you, neighbour.”

The LAN portion of VCL Polaris Split 2 will take place on June 3-4 at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London. Apeks, FOKUS and Les Petits Bouffons are so far the only three teams confirmed for the event.