 Mazda follows BMW & Mercedes into esports with HellRaisers - Dexerto
Mazda follows BMW & Mercedes into esports with HellRaisers

Published: 19/Oct/2020 16:13

by Adam Fitch

The latest in a long line of automobile brands have entered esports, with Mazda establishing a partnership with Ukrainian organization HellRaisers.

Announced by HellRaisers on October 19, the partnership is said to be the first between a car manufacturer and an esports organization in Ukraine.

More specifically, the deal is with Mazda’s official distributor and brand importer in the nation, Auto International.

Automotive brands are nothing new in the space by now, with companies like BMW sponsoring the likes of Cloud9, G2 Esports, and Fnatic and Mercedes-Benz sponsoring League of Legends’ global esports events. However, this is the first official move into esports by Mazda — further signaling that the industry’s fan base is a prime demographic for such companies.

HellRaisers rebrandingHellRaisers unveiled a rebrand on August 5 that raised some eyebrows.

The partnership will see Mazda advertise through the organization’s “media activities,” which includes videos, content surrounding tournaments, and projects involving “opinion leaders of the car and esports industries.”

“Unlike the international practice, no car brand in Ukraine has ever collaborated with an esports organization,” said Tatiana Sheremet, Marketing and PR Manager of MAZDA’s official importer in Ukraine. “For a Ukrainian brand distributor, this is a unique project, and we’re very glad to see our brand become the first car partner and friend of an esports team in Ukraine.”

This deal is significant for HellRaisers after its rebrand on August 5 raised plenty of eyebrows in the community, something that the organization will have wanted to avoid. Keeping fans on board with a project is imperative to bring in sponsors and, subsequently, more money.

Other car brands that can be seen using esports as a means for marketing include Audi with Astralis Group, Honda with Riot Games’ LCS and Team Liquid, Haval with Virtus.pro, McLaren with DragonX, and Kia with Riot Games’ LEC and Rogue.

David Beckham’s Guild Esports receives £3.6m mystery sponsorship

Published: 19/Oct/2020 13:44

by Adam Fitch
Guild Esports

Guild Esports, the esports organization that counts David Beckham as a co-owner, has entered a £3.6 million sponsorship deal — though the company they will be sponsored by has yet to be revealed.

Despite being incorporated in September 2019, this is the first sponsorship deal that the organization has entered into. Having listed on the London Stock Exchange on October 2, Guild Esports had to declare this deal despite not being ready to announce who it’s with.

The declaration explains that the deal is with a “new European fintech company serving esports fans” and will be officially unveiled at a “global event” on November 22.

The sponsorship guarantees Guild Esports an annual fee of £1.1m ($1.43m) in the first year, £1.2m ($1.56m) in the second year, and £1.3m ($1.69m) in the third and final year of the agreement — totalling a sizeable sum of £3.6m ($4.68m).

Guild Esports competes in Rocket League
Guild Esports
Guild Esports competes in Psyonix’s Rocket League.

The unknown company will advertise themselves through their new partner through brand and logo placements on team jerseys, live streams, and “other marketing initiatives” which will presumably be unveiled during the aforementioned event.

“We are delighted to announce our first major sponsorship deal which will generate significant revenues for the Company,” said Guild’s executive chairman, Carleton Curtis.

“The rapidly growing mass popularity of esports is attracting considerable interest from advertisers and consumer brands, which has generated a strong pipeline of potential business for Guild. We look forward to working closely with our maiden sponsor to introduce their brand to our fans.”

Guild Esports on the London Stock Exchange

The organization tapped a major player in the world of partnerships to take care of their commercial deals in August. MediaCom Sports and Entertainment is in charge of their partnerships strategy and also works with the likes of Toyota, Coca-Cola, American Airlines, and Subway.

While it’s unclear what the sponsorship money will be used for, it’s been stated that Guild Esports will expand into Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite. The former is notoriously expensive and receiving £3.6m across three years could help to make it a viable option.

Earlier this month, Guild Esports completed their floatation on the London Stock Exchange with a total figure of £41.2m despite only competing in Rocket League and FIFA – two titles that don’t provide the security of a closed, franchise league.

