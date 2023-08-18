Esports CEO’s bizarre 24-minute statement addressing missed payments confuses fans

G1 Esports, an organization with professional teams in Rocket League and Halo, released a bizarre 24-minute video of their CEO addressing alleged missed payments to players and others that has confused fans and community members alike.

G1 Esports was accused of missing salary payments to its Rocket League team, squads in the Women’s Car Ball league and other payments from tournaments the organization has run. The players on the G1 Rocket League team have yet to publicly confirm these allegations, but many have come forward from the WCB circuit and from other G1 events claiming to have not received payment.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

G1 initially put out a response on August 14, addressing the allegations in a four-sentence statement with another statement from its CEO on the same day.

The organization then released a bizarre 24-minute direct-to-camera video statement from its CEO addressing the same allegations and the decisions that led up to the alleged missed payments.

The video featured background ambient music, cuts and title cards at the beginning and end of the video.

“What I want people to understand is, I never withheld anything from players or staff. I’ve given pretty much everything I can back to the org. Every day I’m working diligently to make sure everyone is taken care of. I’ve talked to the Rocket League team myself, I’ve talked to Sergio ‘AtomiK’ Pérez Cortés’s dad, I’ve talked to pretty much every single team and all the players myself [and said] that I will handle the situation. I say I’m going to do something, I absolutely will do it, that’s one thing about me… my sole focus is making everyone whole before I worry about myself,” G1 CEO Kenny Vaccaro said at the start of the video.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Esports community reacts to G1 statement about missed payments

Some community members backed the CEO’s statements in response to its posting on social media. Others clowned on the statement for its length and lack of clarity around the situation.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

“Why is this video over 24 minutes long,” one social media user said.

Another responded with a meme about its length saying “I ain’t reading all that. I’m happy for you though. Or sorry that happened.”

“Real Sara McLachlan ASPCA commercial vibes,” one community member said.

Article continues after ad

The CEO spend most of the video chronicling mistakes he and the organization made leading up to the missed payments for G1’s esports teams and expressing his regret for how the situation was handled.

Article continues after ad

The statement also saw one member of the organization post internal emails from the organization about a co-owner and founder of G1 Hunter “makowski’ Swensson in a reply on social media. The email laid out grievances about Swensson, including poor work ethic, smoking during working hours and poor relations with content creators and players.

Article continues after ad

Players and other community members allegedly owed money by G1 have yet to confirm if they have been paid by the organization at the time of writing.