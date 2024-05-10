Chaos breaks out during Salt Papi and Ferrari’s Misfits X Series 14 weigh-in

Nathaniel Bustamante, better known as Salt Papi, will fight former Fame MMA star Amadeusz Ferrari Roślik at Misfits X Series 14.

But first, the two men came face-to-face at the May 10 weigh-in ahead of their main event bout on Saturday night in front of a packed house in London, England.

Ferrari was the first to weigh-in, walking to the stage with a menacing stare. He looked chiseled from stone while flexing on the scale as he hit the 171-pound threshold.

The Polish fighter’s intense presence permeated through the crowd, as the patrons began talking trash to Ferrari before Salt Papi made his way to the action.

The world-famous TikToker, with over five million followers, was showered with thunderous cheers and comments in support of the rising English-Filipino boxer.

Salt Papi looked composed and confident stepping onto the scale, although he weighed three pounds lighter than his opponent at 168 pounds.

Then, all hell broke loose. Salt Papi and Ferrari approached one another for the pre-fight stare down, with both fighters locking eyes.

Anthony Taylor, a fellow boxer that accompanied Salt Papi on stage said, “Knock him out, Salt. Knock him out!” He even called Ferrari “polish sausage” multiple times.

Ferrari immediately barked back, “Shut your f****** mouth,” which led to Taylor shouting back, “You’re not a killer.”

After that, Ferrari had enough with words and swung his left hand at Taylor, seemingly landing a slap to the face as it echoed through the microphones.

The chippiness didn’t stop there. Expletives were tossed around at will and Taylor even brought up Ferrari’s family during the scrum.

Members of the crowd started chiming in, getting Ferrari more fired up with each insult hurled his way. His team had to hold him back to prevent further escalation.

Once the smoke cleared, Ferrari was interviewed and he said, “I love that f****** sh*t! Give me more adrenaline!”

May 11 marks Ferrari’s first professional boxing bout after a lengthy MMA career featuring 11 fights. If the weigh-in is any indication, Salt Papi should expect fireworks early and often.