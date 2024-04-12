Salt Papi boxing record: All opponents & fight results so far

YouTuber and TikTok star Salt Papi has risen up the ranks in the world of influencer boxing to headline the latest Misfits card against Amadeusz Ferrari. Ahead of his main event bout, here is Salt Papi’s boxing record and a list of everyone he has fought so far.

Following in the wake of the likes of KSI, brothers Logan and Jake Paul, Salt Papi has certainly made his mark in boxing from his handful of fights so far.

Although he does not have a perfect record, Salt Papi will be more than aware that, as a boxer, you are only as good as your last fight.

So, as he prepares to take on Ferrari on the upcoming Misfits X Series boxing card on May 11, here is a comprehensive list of everyone he has fought so far and his overall boxing record.

Halal Ham, 2022

Salt Papi made his boxing debut in 2022 on the Deji vs Alex Wassabi undercard as he took on comedic content creator, Halal Ham.

Despite his opponent first stepping into the ring in 2018, Salt Papi won the three-round bout by unanimous decision from the judges.

With footwork being an essential part of boxing, Salt Papi put his viral dance tutorial videos to good use in the ring as he took the first steps of his boxing career with a comprehensive win.

Andy Warski, 2022

Next up for Salt Papi was a fight against Andy Warski on the undercard of KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda.

Warski, a content creator and film producer by trade, was knocked out by Salt Papi in the first round with a devastating double left hook inside the first 20 seconds of the fight.

It was a ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ moment as he demonstrated some brutal power within seconds of the bell going. A timely reminder for any fans attending his next fight to make sure you take your seats nice and early – the hot dogs and popcorn can wait.

Josh Brueckner, 2023

Salt Papi set his sights on Josh Brueckner next up in what would prove to be the biggest statement win of his career.

Brueckner, an MMA fighter in his own right, was warned about his opponent’s left hook after Salt Papi’s demolition of Warski. But there was nothing the ‘Boogeyman’ could do about it as he was brought to the canvas in the second round.

It sparked wild scenes inside Wembley Arena as fans who had turned up early for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr undercard were far from disappointed.

Anthony Taylor, 2023

Salt Papi’s blistering start to his boxing career came to a grinding halt after a unanimous decision defeat to Anthony Taylor on the KSI vs Joe Fournier undercard.

Taylor, who had previously fought and lost to Tommy Fury, got the better of Salt Papi on the judges’ scorecards after the fight went the distance.

The result came as a shock in the influencer boxing scene, but KSI, speaking after the bout, believed that Salt Papi’s decision to only fight three rounds ultimately cost him.

“Three rounds favored Anthony Taylor, so I didn’t really understand why he wanted to do three rounds,” KSI said.

“All [Taylor] needed to do is just do his tactic and make it rough and dirty for three rounds, and then he’s out and it’s easy. However, he couldn’t do that with a long period of time, with several rounds.”

Slim Albaher, 2023

Looking to get back to winning ways, Salt Papi eyed up a bout with YouTuber Slim Albaher.

Showing up to the fight in the best shape of his career to date, Salt Papi looked incredibly sharp in the first two rounds as he took control of the fight.

But the 30-year-old was caught and dropped in the fourth round as the referee stepped in to call the fight in favour of Slim by TKO.

Salt Papi boxing record

Overall, Salt Papi’s boxing record stands at three wins and two losses across his five fights in total.

He has recorded two knockout victories (Andy Warski and Josh Brueckner) along the way and been on the receiving end of a technical knockout defeat at the hands of Slim Albaher, with the referee stepping in.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, including Salt Papi’s upcoming bout with Amadeusz Ferrari, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.