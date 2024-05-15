Salt Papi next fight: King Kenny showdown and fiery rematch among options

Salt Papi faces an interesting choice for his next fight following his victory over Amadeusz Ferrari at Misfits Boxing’s Series 14 main event.

Salt Papi (Nathaniel Bustamante) returned to winning ways in London after he defeated Polish MMA fighter Ferrari.

The social media star now has a choice to make regarding his next fight, with two clear options leading the way for the 30-year-old.

Salt Papi’s next fight

Influencer boxing star Salt Papi has been called out by King Kenny, but a possible rematch with Ferrari is also on the cards.

“A lot of people want me to fight Salt,” KingKenny told Misfits Boxing. “If the money’s right, the event’s right, the weight – then I’ll do it.”

Talks of a rematch with Ferrari also arose after the fight, with Salt Papi stating that he would be happy to travel to Poland for the possible bout.

Although no official confirmation of his next fight has yet been issued, it seems likely that fans will either be treated to a rematch with Ferrari or a bout with Kenny.

Salt Papi’s last fight

The TikTok and Youtube star got the better of Amadeusz Ferrari the last time he stepped into the ring, atoning for defeats against Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor in his two previous fights.

Salt Papi withstood a blistering start from his opponent and finished the round strong, securing a knockdown in the final 10 seconds.

Ferrari’s attempt to make the fight dirty – the Pole was deducted points in both the second and third for leading with his head – were to no avail, as he ultimately did not get up from his corner at the start of the fourth round, handing Salt Papi the win.

Salt Papi’s boxing record

Overall, Salt Papi’s boxing record stands at four wins and two losses across his six fights in total.

He has recorded two knockout victories (Andy Warski and Josh Brueckner) along the way and been on the receiving end of a technical knockout defeat at the hands of Slim Albaher, with the referee stepping in.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.