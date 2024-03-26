UFC champ so concerned for Mike Tyson in Jake Paul fight he refuses to watch

Mike Tyson’s return to the ring against influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul has one UFC champion so concerned about ‘Iron Mike’ that he won’t be tuning in to see the result.

Jake Paul is slated to fight his biggest opponent yet this summer when Mike Tyson returns in Netflix’s first-ever live boxing event, but UFC star Tom Aspinall doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

According to DAZN, the interim UFC Heavyweight Champion believes that, while it’s good to see Mike training for his big comeback match, he doesn’t want to see Tyson, who will be 58 when the fight happens, to take Paul’s big punches.

“Training for a fight gives you so much discipline and health and confidence and all that good stuff, so if Mike Tyson’s training that’s fantastic, because he obviously is getting up there in age, but he still looks great,” Aspinall explained.

“But as far as getting punched in the head, after all the getting punched in the head he’s done over the years, I’d rather not see it I guess,” he added. “It’s meant to be entertainment I guess, but it’s not my scene.”

The UFC champ went on to compare the fight to how some people enjoy watching tennis, but for him, this type of match is something he wants no part of.

“I’m sure people will watch, but I don’t enjoy this stuff,” the KO specialist remarked.

Aspinall is hardly the only fighter to take issue with Jake Paul and Mike Tyson agreeing to face off.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland also called out ‘The Problem Child’ for the fight and said the match itself is “pathetic.”