Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar amongst stars at Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

The super fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will crown the century’s first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion.

It is a battle between two of the best boxers of their generation as Fury looks to improve his sparkling 34-0-1 record while showing he’s still at the top of his game.

Likewise, Usyk, in his typical stoic approach, has been all about business in the build-up to the fight. He promises to put the 6-foot-9 Fury down early and remain undefeated in his boxing career.

Billed as the biggest combat sporting event in recent memory, it’s no surprise that many high-profile celebrities made their way to Saudi Arabia to watch the match live.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Saudi-based Al Nassr football club member, arrived at Kingdom Arena with much fanfare, as the paparazzi snapped photos while entering the building.

The former Manchester United star even took time to troll an Arsenal fan at the event, telling that fan, “They [Arsenal] are not going to win the Premier League.”

Later, Ronaldo found his front-row seat directly beside boxing star Anthony Joshua. The 28-3 Joshua was all smiles in the lead-up to the main event as he and Cristiano chopped it up ringside.

Joshua expects to fight the winner of Fury and Usyk. However, it likely won’t come until 2025 after Frank Warren mentioned that a rematch between the two fighters is already on the schedule — regardless of the winner on May 18.

Ronaldo was far from the only superstar footballer in attendance, as Neymar Jr., another member of the Saudi Pro League, stepped out to the star-studded event.

On his way into the arena, a reporter asked Neymar who he was backing in tonight’s featured fight. “Tyson Fury, but of course, it is a great fight.”

After getting through the crowd of photographers, the midfielder met up with Ronaldo. The two appeared friendly and even dapped each other up before parting ways.

The crowd has been full of energy since the first fight of the prelims, and that intensity will surely ramp up even more as Fury and Usyk make their walks to the ring for the title unification bout.