How to watch Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia: Undercard, ringwalk times & more

Devin Haney will make the first defense of his WBC super-lightweight world title as he looks to settle the score with former amateur rival Ryan Garcia.

The former US team-mates squared off six times in the amateur ranks, winning three fights each, and will finally settle the score in the professional ring.

Haney, a former undisputed world champion at lightweight, harbors similar ambitions at super-lightweight.

Garcia has long been touted as a future world champion and having failed to win world honors at lightweight, he will now look to finally fulfil his destiny at 140 pounds.

The build-up to the fight has been dominated by Garcia’s behavior on social media and doubts have been raised over whether the bout will still go ahead.

Article continues after ad

The 25-year-old has spouted a number of conspiracy theories on his social media accounts and the New York Boxing Commission are keen to evaluate his mental welfare before sanctioning the bout.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, the fight is still set to go ahead as things stand. Here is all you need to know ahead of Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia.

When is Haney vs Garcia?

Haney vs Garcia is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 20.

Where is Haney vs Garcia?

Haney vs Garcia is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The arena is home to the NBA side Brooklyn Nets and has a 19,000 capacity.

How can I watch Haney vs Garcia?

Haney vs Garcia will be streamed worldwide on DAZN. You can sign up for a subscription here.

Article continues after ad

What time are the ringwalks for Haney vs Garcia?

The fight card for Haney vs Garcia is set to begin at 10pm ET (2am BST and 7pm PT) with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 1am ET (5am BST and 10pm PT).

Who is on the undercard of Haney vs Garcia?

Arnold Barboza Jr vs TBC (super-lightweight)

Jorge Chavez vs TBC

What is the fight week schedule of Haney vs Garcia?

TBC