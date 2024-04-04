SportsBoxing

Jake Paul knocks Lil Pump to the floor with one punch

Molly Byrne
jake Paul punches lil pumpX/Twitter: Happy Punch

Jake Paul made rapper Lil Pump fall to the floor after punching him straight in the gut. 

As Jake Paul gears up for his boxing match against Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Texas, he’s put in plenty of work to prepare himself.

While his training is rigorous, Jake took time away from a session to throw around some punches with rapper Lil Pump.

Lil Pump, who doesn’t necessarily box, was told by Jake to not take a hard punch to the gut that he allegedly asked for.

“I told you not to do it,” Jake said as Lil Pump fell to the floor of the boxing ring after one punch.

Fans of Jake and Lil Pump have since reacted to the viral moment by saying Lil Pump didn’t “flex or prepare for the punch” and that he “took it straight to the organs.”

Another fan wrote that the ‘I Love It’ rapper was sent into a “punch-induced labor.”

While another added, “This will be the reverse when Tyson is in the ring.”

Though Lil Pump let out harrowing noises to alert Jake and bystanders of his pain, it is unknown if he needed to seek medical attention.

