Lil Pump asks Amouranth and Fandy if he can manage their OnlyFans

Rapper Lil Pump is sliding into OnlyFans models’ DMs to see if he can manage their accounts according to Amouranth and Fandy.

Amouranth is one of the most popular OnlyFans models on the planet, earning millions of dollars each and every month, and it seems like Lil Pump wants a piece of that pie.

As a platform, OnlyFans has earned content creators a massive fortune with Alinity even revealing that two months on the site earned her more than she would have made in ten years on Twitch.

Now, screenshots have surfaced courtesy of OnlyFans star Fandy asking if he can manage her account with Amouranth claiming he sent her the same message too.

Lil Pump wants to manage OnlyFans models

In a tweet, Fandy uploaded screenshots of an Instagram conversation she was having with Lil Pump, with the rapper pitching his idea to her.

“Look, I’m sure you get mad people hitting you up about OnlyFans management… would you be open to at least talking?” he inquired. “We got a really good team and we would love to hop on a call with you and at least get the chance to explain and show you everything.”

Needless to say, this shocked Fandy, who captioned the convo stating Lil Pump asking her about OnlyFans management was “not on her list” for the day.

Interestingly, she’s not the only one he seems to have messaged. Amouranth also chimed in, remarking: “just checked my DM and me too.”

Bella Rama, another model, also posted her own screenshot, revealing the exact same text word for word.

Lil Pump isn’t the first rapper to slide into Amouranth’s DMs either. Last summer, Lil B messaged her and other models asking for custom feet pics.