How to watch Adin Ross’ ‘Brand Risk’ boxing event: Stream, fights & more

Kick streamer Adin Ross is hosting his third ‘Brand Risk’ boxing event. Here’s everything you need to know including where to watch it, who’s fighting, and more.

After canceling his last event, alleging he was threatened with criminal charges if he hosted unsanctioned fights, Adin Ross is now gearing up to put influencers in the ring with his next boxing event.

When is Adin Ross’ boxing event?

Adin Ross will host his third ‘Brand Risk’ boxing event on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The exact start time hasn’t been announced yet.

However, the 23-year-old previously revealed intentions to stream his boxing matches at the same time KSI’s Misfits Boxing is hosting their X Series 013 event in Nashville, Tennessee — hoping to directly compete with them.

Where to watch Adin Ross’ boxing event?

The event will be streamed live on Kick. Fans can tune in from home and watch the fights on Adin Ross’ official Kick channel.

Who’s fighting at Adin Ross’ boxing event?

Here is the full fight card for Adin Ross’ Brand Risk boxing event:

Brand Risk fight card Hatecaps vs. Jaydvn Chibu vs. Xevopat Ant vs. Emanyouwill Keife vs. Prbeenstone Snags vs. Donj

The event features various Twitch and Kick streamers, all of whom will be putting on their gloves with just 72 hours’ notice.

Headlining the event is Twitch streamer Hatecaps, who will go blow-for-blow with Jaydvn. While many have noted the two are friends, Jaydvn has assured fans that inside the ring there’s no going easy on his opponent.

The rest of the card features names that Adin Ross community members will be familiar with. Furthermore, the fights will be sanctioned after the streamer was “forced” to get licensed after being “snitched on.”

That’s all we know for now, but we’ll keep you updated leading up to fight night on March 23. For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.

In 2023, we saw more influencers stepping into the ring than ever before, thanks to the likes of KSI’s Misfits, Kignpyn Boxing, and Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.