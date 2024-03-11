Adin Ross cancels boxing event after being threatened with criminal charges

Kick star Adin Ross has canceled his upcoming boxing event after alleging he was threatened with criminal charges.

Adin Ross took his broadcasts to the next level in 2024, purchasing his warehouse in Miami, Florida to create the best content possible.

So far, the streaming star, who’s become the face of Kick as the Stake Casino-backed platform’s biggest content creator, has hosted several events in his content warehouse — including boxing matches.

The 23-year-old was ready to host his next boxing event on March 16, where Misfits fighter Deen The Great was set to face Adam Saleh in the ring. However, the Kick star has canceled the event after alleging he was threatened with criminal charges.

Adin Ross threatened with “criminal charges” over boxing event

On March 8, Adin Ross accused KSI’s Misfits Boxing of attempting to sue him for using their contracted fighter Deen. While the streamer stated he’s ready to go to “war” in legal battles, Adin has now postponed his event.

In a TikTok live stream on March 10, he claimed he was approached at UFC 299 — where he was threatened with criminal charges if his “unsanctioned” fights went ahead.

“It sucks, but I really have to say it how it is. I was supposed to do a boxing event, March 16th, 2024. Last night I was at UFC and I got approached by somebody. They basically said you do not run unsanctioned event,” he explained.

The streamer added: “Basically, if you do the March 16th event, it’s criminal. So we have to push back the March 16th event until I’m sanctioned.”

Nevertheless, Adin claims he’s working on his fights being fully sanctioned after being “snitched on.”

Recently, the PBA, a professional boxing governing body that previously sanctioned Misfits fights offered to step in and help the Kick star. As it stands it’s unclear if we’ll see the two work together to host Adin’s boxing events.