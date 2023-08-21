Twisted Baldur’s Gate 3 player stashes all Act 1 NPC corpses in a single house

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has taken the game’s Dark Urge path to a chilling extreme by systematically killing and sorting all Act 1 NPC bodies in one building.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players a choice of origins, each with its unique story. The Dark Urge is guided by a malevolent entity, leading to a playthrough filled with blood, violence, and gore.

This path is not for the faint of heart, as it involves numerous deaths, most of which are the player’s companions. The Dark Urge is locked to a background called The Haunted One, setting the stage for a truly disturbing experience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player, embracing the Dark Urge’s murderous past, has managed to kill every NPC in Act 1, carrying their bodies miles to one building. But the grim task didn’t stop there; the corpses were sorted, by race and creature type, creating a grim display of Baldur’s Gate 3’s bloody reality. The player even mentioned using a weight mod to move the bodies more easily, noting that the pile could be useful for speaking to the dead.

The image reveals a haunting scene that has left the community equal parts impressed and disturbed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Reddit users responded to the image with disbelief. One user exclaimed, “Some people choose to play the urge, this guy IS the urge.” Another was left stunned, asking, “Did you… carry every body… to one… house… some of those bodies are miles away. What the f***.”

Article continues after ad

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community is no stranger to creative playthroughs and unique challenges. From romance speedruns to unbelievably strong damage builds, players continue to find new ways to explore and conquer.

Article continues after ad

But this particular act of arranging all NPC kills into a perfectly sorted corpse pile takes creativity to a dark and unsettling place.