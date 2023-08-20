Baldur’s Gate 3 player ‘breaks’ the game with unbelievable Monk build

Baldur’s Gate 3, inspired by the fifth edition of D&D, has been a playground for creativity since its release. The latest discovery? A player who’s managed to ‘break’ the Monk class, dealing a jaw-dropping 168-320 damage per turn.

The game’s launch has been nothing short of legendary, with players exploring every nook and cranny of the world, pushing the boundaries of character builds.

Now, a Reddit user known as OrkoTheMage has taken things to an entirely new level with a Monk build that’s left the community stunned.

The build combines 8 Levels in Monk’s Way of the Open Hand, 3 Levels in Thief Rogue, the Tavern Brawler feat, and a STR stat of 22. This lethal combination allows for 2 Attacks + 3 Bonus Actions, resulting in 8 instances of 21-40 DMG, a total of 168-320 DMG per turn.

But that’s not all; the build is further supercharged with two specific pieces of gear: Gloves of Soul Catching and Boots of Uninhibited Kushigo, found in Act 3.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has praised the creativity and sheer power of the build, with many players left stunned by the maximum damage potential.

One user wrote, “There’s so many people sleeping on monk; it’s unreal. Great build OP. Keep the Ip Man punching!”

Another added, “Monk / Rogue is by far the best multiclass when it comes to damage so far. I’m playing it, and it’s not even fun, for the enemy.”

The Monk class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fascinating choice for players looking for a unique melee experience.

With OrkoTheMage’s build, the class has been thrust into the spotlight, showcasing the endless possibilities within the game. From Owlbear nukes to all-Bard parties resembling KISS, the game’s community is constantly finding new ways to play, explore, and conquer.