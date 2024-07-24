Baldur’s Gate 3 player completes “ultimate Durge” run with over 2000 corpses

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player truly embraced the Dark Urge, sharing a completed Honor Mode playthrough that would make Bhaal proud.

The Dark Urge presents one of the most interesting ways to play Baldur’s Gate 3, being a fully customizable Origin character with a gruesome storyline to follow. Starting as an amnesiac, the player gets the option to resist their violent impulses or give in to them.

While many have used the Dark Urge to tell the ultimate redemption story, others have embraced the bloodshed, including one player who completed what they called the “ultimate” Dark Urge run.

In a post on the BG3 subreddit, user DepriSlimey shared that they managed to complete the entire game in Honor Mode, killing everything and everyone possible and collecting all of the bodies.

Accompanying the post were a dozen screenshots showing the player’s Camp chest stuffed with corpses and body parts.

The post received some understandably mixed reactions, with one top comment reading, “Quick question: what the f***?” to which the poster replied that they simply “like collecting.”

Others were disturbed by the fact that not even the cats were safe from this Durge. “NOT THE KITTIES. YOU MONSTER,” yelled one commenter.

Still, some applauded the player’s dedication, with one saying, “Daddy is proud,” referencing Bhaal, God of Murder.

To that, DepriSlimey ominously replied, “I’m coming for him next.”

While you can’t directly send dead bodies to Camp, commenters explained how to work around the limitation: put the corpses into a container (such as a barrel or chest) and send that to Camp.

As for the run itself, the poster said it took about 150 hours to complete with a friend, and the game was “buggy as hell” – perhaps from the title not expecting to keep track of so many corpses in one place.