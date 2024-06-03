One Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC reveals major frustration with Dark Urge storyline

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have discovered that a minor Act 3 NPC seems to care way more about a major Dark Urge revelation than anyone in the party.

One common complaint among Baldur’s Gate 3 players concerns how the game handles its major Dark Urge revelation.

In Act 3, the Dark Urge finally learns the truth about who they are and where they come from, but the revelation is somewhat undercut by the minimal reaction from companions. Everyone seems to get over it pretty quickly despite how much damage was done, especially to characters like Karlach and Wyll.

However, players have found there’s one unexpected NPC who actually does have a significant reaction to the Dark Urge – and you probably won’t recognize her name.

Larian Studios

As one Reddit user shared, Dark Urge players can tell Devella Fountainhead of the Flaming Fist that they are a Bhaalspawn – a child of the God of Murder Bhaal. The constable appears as part of the “Investigate the Murders” quest related to Orin and her Netherstone.

“I maybe expected one or two sentences and a kill/spare choice. Lo and behold, the entire conversation, her demeanor and even quest’s focus turned towards Durge,” they explained.

Devella’s reaction even extends beyond that initial conversation, with the poster sharing that “Next time I saved her she still greeted me as a Bhaalspawn, compared me to Gorion’s Ward and even asked if I was nervous to face against my Father.”

All this stands in stark contrast to Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions, who don’t actually have much to say about the Dark Urge’s true identity and history. Speaking to your party members right after the reveal yields some reactions, but it doesn’t take long for everyone to sweep it under the rug.

That’s even true of characters who were very directly hurt by the Dark Urge and their allies like Karlach, who was betrayed by Gortash, and Wyll, whose father was captured and brainwashed by the the Chosen Three.

As one commenter put it, “The companions’ reactions just befuddled me. I tell that I’m a bhaalspawn, and then they all go ‘well mystery solved, gang.’ and then forget about the whole thing.”

These perceived shortcomings of the Dark Urge storyline extend to the rest of the game, with one pointing out that “after you kill Alfira, everyone basically just says, ‘ok, well don’t do that again.'”

Devella’s reaction makes perfect sense considering her existing suspicion that Bhaalists are behind the murder. But while this is the kind of attention to detail Baldur’s Gate 3 players expect, it also shines extra light on a place where the game does fall short.