Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam “disappointing” Dark Urge power

The Dark Urge in Baldur’s Gate 3 is designed to be a deadly Origin character with killing as one of their main skills – but one key attacking power is undeniably “disappointing” according to the community.

Creating a powerful build in Baldur’s Gate 3 is part of the game’s charm. Players can spend hours creating their character, and even longer leveling them up as they figure out the best spells, abilities, and feats to help take down the Elder Brain.

Each class gets something different, making them proficient in their own elements, and the Dark Urge is no different, gaining some rather twisted powers.

However, some Baldur’s Gate 3 players are slamming one of these powers, labeling it “disappointing” and urging fellow Durge players to avoid using it at all costs.

The Slayer Form is a feature you can unlock in Act Two and it is essentially the Durge version of Wild Shape, allowing you to transform into a beast capable of dealing unique styles of damage and using some interesting attacks.

Larian Studios

However, many fans have taken to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit to share how “disappointing” the feature is, revealing that they “did what I had to do to unlock the Slayer form and it’s kinda… not impressive? Unless I missed something, it’s little more than a glorified wild shape.”

They went on to add that they “don’t think it does much more than the owlbear form for druids, which I can pick up six times a day since I’m a druid.” The Slayer Form can only be activated once a day, making it extremely limited, and its multi-attacks and increase in damage can be easily matched by Druids.

Interestingly, this ability was in previous Baldur’s Gate games, with one user revealing: “In the old games, the slayer form is powerful but also a double-edged sword. You deal more damage and it includes some buffs but each round it deals more and more damage until you die.”

Many fans agreed with the player’s statement, with some joking that “Slayer is like being lied to by a salesman” when looking at its description compared to the power in action.

Interestingly, one user revealed a build in which the Slayer Form works well: a Dark Urge Barbarian. Granting the character “multiple actions and being able to rage before transforming but keeping the rage effect means I can be an enraged slayer who can attack 3 times” which could drastically increase their power.

It seems the Slayer Form isn’t the most powerful addition to the Dark Urge character, but when incorporated into the right build, it could be less disappointing than many imagine.