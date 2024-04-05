New Baldur’s Gate update makes platform puzzle “impossible” to finish

Shar is finally getting her revenge, as a new Baldur’s Gate 3 patch has increased the difficulty of a puzzle that fans used to breeze through.

The Gauntlet of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a puzzle where players must walk across a pit above a void. As Shar is the goddess of darkness, the puzzle ties into her divine portfolio as the path across the pit appears in the dark.

A new update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released, which has been noticed by a user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, who created a thread asking other fans if they have seen a spike in difficulty in the Gauntlet of Shar.

“I swear it’s a lot harder than it used to be,” the OP said, “My first few playthroughs, you could actually see the path. Now I absolutely can’t, and apparently I can’t follow the pattern correctly, because Shart keeps dying.”

“Make sure you don’t have Lathander’s Light or any other weapon/gear/spell that casts light. You can only see the pathway if the room is completely dark,” one user suggested, “If you have the ingredients for a potion of jumping or an elixir of strength, you can use it on Karlach and have her jump either back to the entrance or to the exit, if either are within reach.”

“I’ve found it can be very temperamental,” another user mentioned, “On my HM run, I was able to cheese it with a potion of glorious vaulting and just jump right to the end, but on other playthroughs, that’s completely not worked.”

“I’ve always flown across, but never in turn based mode. Not sure if that’s your issue but it might be,” one player wrote, and another said, “It’s more annoying than it used to be for sure.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has so many options available to the player (thanks to its use of the D&D 5e ruleset), which means there are plenty of ways to solve problems. Maybe the developers tightened the rules around the Gauntlet of Shar over time, or maybe it’s just a case of the game being iffy and doing different things for different people.