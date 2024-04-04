Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 24 patch notes: Short rest bug, crash fix, more

The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 update addresses an issue that has been frustrating players since the last hotfix and other bugs. Here’s everything Hotfix 24 does.

Larian Studios has released another Baldur’s Gate 3 update with the release of Hotfix 24.

This latest hotfix is pretty small, but makes some important bug and performance issue fixes for players on all platforms, especially those on Mac.

Here’s everything Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 24 changes.

What’s changed in Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 24?

The biggest change in Hotfix 24 is addressing an issue that prevented players from taking Short Rests. According to Larian, this bug stemmed from adding and dismissing the temporary intellect devourer companion Us with a companion party member and then loading some save games.

Hotfix 24 also fixes some performance issues for Mac users, which the developers say were caused by a Hotfix 21 issue.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 24 patch notes

