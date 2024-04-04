Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 24 patch notes: Short rest bug, crash fix, more

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 24 patch notes: Short rest bug, crash fix, moreLarian Studios
The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 update addresses an issue that has been frustrating players since the last hotfix and other bugs. Here’s everything Hotfix 24 does.
Larian Studios has released another Baldur’s Gate 3 update with the release of Hotfix 24.
This latest hotfix is pretty small, but makes some important bug and performance issue fixes for players on all platforms, especially those on Mac.
Here’s everything Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 24 changes.
What’s changed in Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 24?
The biggest change in Hotfix 24 is addressing an issue that prevented players from taking Short Rests. According to Larian, this bug stemmed from adding and dismissing the temporary intellect devourer companion Us with a companion party member and then loading some save games.
Hotfix 24 also fixes some performance issues for Mac users, which the developers say were caused by a Hotfix 21 issue.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 24 patch notes
Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.
FIXES
- Fixed a crash that could occur after the cinematic that plays when transitioning from Act II to Act III.
- Fixed an issue preventing you from taking a Short Rest when having added and dismissed Us with a companion party member and then loaded certain savegames.
- Fixed Us appearing at camp and near other waypoints when that didn’t make sense.
- Fixed an issue introduced in Hotfix 21 causing reduced performance on Mac.