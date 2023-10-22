Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds surprisingly simple shortcut through Gauntlet of Shar

One ingenious Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found a deceptively simple route through the Gauntlet of Shar after only one trial.

Baldur’s Gate 3 took the RPG world by storm when it was released back in August. The depth of its storytelling and intuitive gameplay mechanics combined to provide an experience that players have rarely, if ever, seen.

One of the more experimental sides of the game is finding different ways to progress through areas. Though this may result in the narrative playing out differently, it can also lead to secrets or skips.

Article continues after ad

Now, one player has shared how to skip significant portions of the Gauntlet of Shar. And, rather than being some sort of hidden shortcut or game exploit, their solution is deceptively simple.

Article continues after ad

An elevator tip significantly shortens the Gauntlet of Shar

Larian Studios One clever player has found an easier way through the Gauntlet of Shar

The Gauntlet of Shar is a series of trials culminating in a boss fight. The temple it takes place in is dedicated to Lady Shar and occupied by her Dark Justiciars.

However, upon repeat playthroughs, going through the same puzzles you already know the solution to can get a bit monotonous.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, in reply to a post complaining about this section of the game, one user pointed out that players do not need to subject themselves to all of the trials, saying: “You only need one gem for the lift and can blow up the final door with explosives, no more trials necessary!”

Article continues after ad

This simple tip eliminates the need for players to complete all of the trials and the boss fight to progress through the dungeon. Instead, they can simply blow the door open and walk right through.

Article continues after ad

The same user who dropped the tip had further recommendations: “Yup! I do recommend either grabbing the gem from the Self-Same trial as you can easily cheese the fight and get a killer ring for it OR dealing with Yurgir somehow for the rewards in his quest/drops.”

With the variety of choices on offer to players, it’s little wonder that they continue to find tips and tricks to make each run easier. Thankfully, the community is as extensive and collaborative as ever, so those little secrets don’t tend to stay hidden for too long.

Article continues after ad