Baldur’s Gate 3 players upset they can’t cheese these trials anymore

The Gauntlet of Shar is a difficult test of strength and wits to overcome, and Baldur’s Gate 3 players are sad that a popular cheese strategy won’t be possible anymore.

Patch 7 of Larian Studios’ Dungeons & Dragons RPG has been revealed early to players looking forward to new endings and official mod support. But one note in particular about cheesing one of the trials has hit some fans hard.

A Reddit post pointed out that Baldur’s Gate 3 players will no longer be able to cheese the Leap of Faith trial, which is done by clicking the final platform and letting your character path-find their way there.

The pathway is invisible during this test, forcing players to figure out the proper way through to not fall to their deaths.

The original poster said they were “way too stupid to beat this as intended” before writing a laughing emoji. This led to other responses agreeing that it was such an easy way to get through the Gauntlet quickly.

“Annoying,” one player said, “but if they ever patch out being able to cast knock on Shar’s stupid door I’ll riot.” This is just one of many methods that gamers have used to bypass the trials in unique ways.

One reply even explained how they avoided the trials altogether: “As soon as I learned you can simply get one orb, the spear from the library, and magically unlock the door, I stopped doing all the trials.”

Luckily, many comments made note of the fact that there’s another easy way to make it through the Leap of Faith trial. “There is a map of the path on the floor at the shrine,” someone stated with a link to an image of the answer right under players’ noses.

Responses to this reply were filled with confused fans who never knew about this map, with one player saying “now i feel really stupid.”

Other than this simple fix, one of the comments was confused that other players weren’t able to see the invisible path like they could.

“I’ve played four runs now and every time I’m doing the gauntlet the “invisible” path just looks like a shadowy purple walkway,” the user explained.

A reply to this comment remarked that they were able to spot the path as well due to them playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on an old LCD screen. Gaming on their OLED, on the other hand, prevented them from seeing it at all.

Although the majority of players hate the idea of having to do the Leap of Faith trial the proper way, they can take solace in the fact that there will still be many other methods of beating this test once Patch 7 drops.