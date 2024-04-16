Baldur’s Gate 3 wastes chances for your companions to roast you

The party members in Baldur’s Gate 3 have seemingly endless dialogue for every situation, but there’s one key part of the game where they miss the opportunity to roast the player and each other.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a staggering number of ways for the story to change based on the player’s actions. Usually, your party members will comment on events as they happen, sharing their approval or disdain for your decisions.

The one aspect of the game where party members are oddly silent is Skill Checks or, rather, their results. As Baldur’s Gate 3 uses D&D 5e rules, most actions are resolved with dice rolls, with a chance of failure, success, critical failure, or critical success.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 occasionally has special results for rolling a 1 or a 20, but this is not reflected in the dialogue. Your usually snarky companions have little to say whenever someone spectacularly fails or pulls off a one-in-a-million shot.

Article continues after ad

This oddity was commented on in a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, where users lamented the fact that party members didn’t respond to the results of Skill Checks in the game.

Considering the sheer number of Skill Checks and various party compositions in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s unsurprising that comments on passes/fails weren’t implemented. This would have added considerably to the workload for a game that was already packed with content.

Article continues after ad

Having characters directly respond to your successes/failures of the group would be the perfect way to enhance Baldur’s Gate 3. A character like Astarion would be quick to mock Tav screwing up a lockpicking check but also forced to accept their skill if they get a 20. Moments like these not only help flesh out the characters but act as small rewards for the player’s actions, even when you fail.

With development on Baldur’s Gate 3 winding down and no DLC on the horizon, it’s unlikely that party member sass levels will be increased in future updates. Fans will just have to be satisfied with the current level of roasting they receive from the other tadpole-bearers of the group.

Article continues after ad