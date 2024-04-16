GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 wastes chances for your companions to roast you

Scott Baird
Baldur's Gate 3 wastes chances for your companions to roast youLarian Studios

The party members in Baldur’s Gate 3 have seemingly endless dialogue for every situation, but there’s one key part of the game where they miss the opportunity to roast the player and each other.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a staggering number of ways for the story to change based on the player’s actions. Usually, your party members will comment on events as they happen, sharing their approval or disdain for your decisions.

The one aspect of the game where party members are oddly silent is Skill Checks or, rather, their results. As Baldur’s Gate 3 uses D&D 5e rules, most actions are resolved with dice rolls, with a chance of failure, success, critical failure, or critical success.

Baldur’s Gate 3 occasionally has special results for rolling a 1 or a 20, but this is not reflected in the dialogue. Your usually snarky companions have little to say whenever someone spectacularly fails or pulls off a one-in-a-million shot.

This oddity was commented on in a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, where users lamented the fact that party members didn’t respond to the results of Skill Checks in the game.

Considering the sheer number of Skill Checks and various party compositions in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s unsurprising that comments on passes/fails weren’t implemented. This would have added considerably to the workload for a game that was already packed with content.

Having characters directly respond to your successes/failures of the group would be the perfect way to enhance Baldur’s Gate 3. A character like Astarion would be quick to mock Tav screwing up a lockpicking check but also forced to accept their skill if they get a 20. Moments like these not only help flesh out the characters but act as small rewards for the player’s actions, even when you fail.

With development on Baldur’s Gate 3 winding down and no DLC on the horizon, it’s unlikely that party member sass levels will be increased in future updates. Fans will just have to be satisfied with the current level of roasting they receive from the other tadpole-bearers of the group.

Related Topics

Baldur's Gate 3

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

keep reading
A screenshot from the game Baldur's Gate 3
Gaming
Baldur’s Gate 3 devs secretly backed one of the best indie games of the decade
Theo Burman
A screenshot of Githyanki from Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3’s most OP race gets ignored by most NPCs
Jessica Filby
Datamining discovers doomed Baldur's Gate 3 NPC was planned to be companion
Baldur's Gate
Datamining discovers doomed Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC was planned to be companion
Scott Baird
Baldur's Gate 3 Harpers
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t do Harpers justice – but there may be a good reason for it
Shane Black

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.