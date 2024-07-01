Baldur’s Gate 3 players think one companion should have been available earlier

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with fantastic companions that never fail to make you cry, fall in love, or die with laughter. However, one of the funniest party members is introduced far too late into the game according to players.

Whether it’s Astarion lulling you into a false sense of friendship, Lae’zel’s questionable friendship techniques, or Halsin’s constant need to try and romance your player, the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions are certainly one of a kind. It’s hard to imagine what the game would be like if they weren’t by your side, or if some were introduced a little bit earlier.

This is exactly what players were wondering on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, with thousands insisting that poor Minsc had far from enough screen time and should have been introduced much earlier than Act Three.

Larian Studios Minsc and Boo may be unforgettable, but players would prefer to meet him earlier.

“Does anyone wish we got Minsc a little bit earlier” shared one user on the game’s Reddit, wondering why he came into the game through the third act rather than being introduced sooner to her can become fully fledged into the party.

“I honestly don’t think the story would have suffered if Larian had seeded Minsc in Act 2 instead of Act 3″ commented one user, highlighting just how popular the decision would have been, and how little it would have impacted the story.

Minsc arrives in Act Three, meaning most players have completed around 40-50 hours of the game by that point, depending on how long they take to get to Baldur’s Gate. However, fans believe this didn’t have to be the case, with many even coming up with perfect locations for him to be announced.

One user revealed that they “would have put him in Moonrise Tower, fully under the influence of the Absolute, and made part of the quest to get Jaheira to require rescuing Minsc from the Absolute.” This would perfectly combine Jaheira and Minsc’s storylines, which is perfect considering their friendship in previous games.

While it would be fantastic to see Minsc earlier in the game, one fan revealed why it wasn’t the case: “On one hand: I can understand why they wanted to save the “legacy” characters for later in the game – it gives fans of the first two Baldur’s Gate games a fun opportunity to see old favorites again, while still allowing the majority of the game to focus on the new characters.”

However, they quickly argued the case that “Minsc is amazing and there’s no such thing as too much Minsc, so I would have liked to get more time with him as a proper part of the team. I hear he was even initially intended to be introduced earlier, but they moved him back for one reason or another.”

While there’s no chance of Minsc’s story changing or him being introduced earlier on, it just goes to show who fans absolutely adore and would love to see more of.