Baldur’s Gate players admit to always leaving one companion at camp

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community does not seem to be fans of Minsc, revealing how they usually leave him behind.

Minsc is a Baldur’s Gate 3 companion that comes very late in the game, leaving many to not get attached to him at all.

Most other companions in the game can be recruited early on to help build relationships and connections with them.

Because Minsc is late to the party, some fans just don’t want to bother with him at all.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans don’t really care about Minsc

The conversation is happening over on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where a player asks the community: “Which companion is always behind in camp?”

They give Wyll as their choice of companion to leave at camp, but this is not what the rest of the community is choosing.

“Minsc comes along way too late for me to know where to fit him, and I just feel overwhelmed by the thought of needing to raise another companion’s approval from scratch.”

It turns out Minsc is, largely, a forgotten companion for many players, even if they enjoy his character.

Coming into the group in the last act of the game, Minsc seems to have a lot of ground to cover to be on the same level as the other companions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“Minsc becomes recruitable way too late into the game where he doesn’t fit into whatever dynamic I already established with the current group. I feel like I have to roleplay justification to add him permanently.”

It seems that players just can’t see a good enough reason to bail on the characters they’ve already bonded with to make room for Minsc.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans take the characters very seriously, whether they love them or hate them. And it seems that Minsc not getting any attention is a byproduct of this.