Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal why you should always give a companion to Dribbles

Whether it’s choosing a certain ending or picking the best companion to romance, Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with choices and consequences. Even the most unsuspecting decisions can have a huge impact on how your relationship or game pans out.

Naturally, in regards to falling in love with the many Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, players can’t just chat with them until they fall in love, instead they need to gain approval. This can be done throughout the storyline and is typically achieved through selecting specific dialogues or making some more subtle choices.

One such choice lies in the carnival in Act Three, where players meet a variety of new personalities, including the shortlived Dribbles the Clown. In fact, the simple decision of who you send up to the stage to perform with Dribbles can have a major impact on your companion approval according to players on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit.

Larian Studios

“The opportunity to volunteer one of your friends to share the stage with a clown is something everyone deserves in life, and the responses you get are some of the best content in the game” shared the poster.

They then revealed that they “recently dove into the devnotes for this scene and discovered something even better—while everyone approves of you sending up someone else, the amount of approval you get varies depending on who you choose and who’s in your party.”

What followed was a definitive list of all appraisal points you get depending on the Companion you send up.

Interestingly, many focus on granting +2 to their approval if you send their ‘rival’ up on the stage. Shadowheart will gain +2 if you send Lae’zel and vice versa. This works in the same way as Wyll and Karlach, or Astarion and Minsc.

On top of this, Karlach will gain +2 if you choose Jaheira to join Dribbles, as long as you don’t reveal she’s the High Harper.

Naturally, Minthara and Gale don’t like being brought up on the stage, and poor Halsin specifically “has no idea what a clown is and is just baffled by the entire concept” so it’s best to not choose these characters.

Thanks to the knowledge that this scene grants approval, you can now choose your ‘victim’ tactically before presenting them to Dribbles, although it’s always worth exploring who you choose, as all their lines are undoubtedly hilarious.