Baldur’s Gate 3 players highlight the rarest and easiest items you can miss

Baldur’s Gate 3 is massive in scale and it is quite normal if you miss out on items during your first playthrough. However, there are items that you can miss even if you are observant. As it happens, players have listed out some of the rarest and easiest to miss items in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is arguably one of the most expansive RPGs in the market. It has a massive story, a huge world, and is filled with items that you can collect during your journey. Therefore, it is natural that you will end up missing out on specific items unless you are actively searching for them.

As such, the community has joined hands to discuss some of the rarest and easiest to miss items in the game. In all probability, these items are not conclusive and you will find even more in the coming days.

Here is what the community has to say about it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players list out some of the easiest to miss items in game

The discussion regarding these items was started by a player named Scornz on Reddit. The player claimed, “I am currently on my fifth playthrough and still find new items or pieces of equipment I never saw before.” Other players joined in the discussion and started to leave their own input as well.

One such player commented, “Hellfire Engine Crossbow in the foundry. You have to pick up a watcher arm, instructions, and some module, then craft it at a specific table in Toobin’s room.” Another player chimed, “A Rogue ring off a hard to see Skeleton just down some vines from where the Hyenas are in Act 1.”

One player also added, “I completely missed the best staff and robe in the game at Lorroakan’s tower. (Markoheshkir and Robe of the Weave).” Lastly, a player commented, “On subsequent playthroughs, there is a good argument to pickpocket or murder Lucretious for the Spellmight gloves so you get them first thing in Act 3.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that players are still exploring and figuring things out in this game. In fact, it will be interesting to keep an eye out for all the secrets that players discover that are still hidden with Baldur’s Gate 3 in the coming days.