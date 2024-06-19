Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise “lesser known” OP item

Throughout a player’s journey in Baldur’s Gate 3, their party comes across a lot of different items. Though some of these are more useful than others, the community has drawn attention to one easily overlooked piece of loot that proves extremely useful.

In a post on social media, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player put the spotlight on the Boots of Very Fast Blinking. These boots are available as a random drop if you spin the wheel at the Circus of the Last Days in the game’s third act.

Hilariously, they let players cast Disrobing Blinkstep, which teleports the player to a location. The only caveat is that they arrive without their clothes (aside from the boots.) Though this seems like a joke at first, it has several very useful applications.

Article continues after ad

As the OP points out, it allows players to gain access to otherwise barred or difficult-to-reach areas. It also refreshes after only one turn and has unlimited uses. It’s an excellent utility option to have in your inventory.

Article continues after ad

Many were quick to share their own hilarious stories of using the boots in their party, particularly without realizing what they did. One said, “I FEEL SO STUPID THIS IS WHY EVERY FIGHT MY JAHEIRA IS NAKED???? I lost her clothes officially during the 3rd fight & now she’s Gstring-ing it all over Baldur’s Gate.”

Another added, “Dude, I got these in my first playthrough and didn’t know I had them, and when quickly changing equipment, didn’t realize they weren’t the Disintegrating Nightwalkers. I was in the Bhallist trial in the cavern with the Power Word Kill guy; Misty stepped over to get in range and had to figure out why my character was suddenly naked.”

Article continues after ad

There are so many different options and secrets available in Baldur’s Gate 3 that these situations are always bound to occur. Most won’t end up being as unintentionally funny as the Boots of Very Fast Blinking, though.