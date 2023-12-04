Baldur’s Gate 3 exploit lets you buy everything for 1 gold

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found a way to buy out entire merchants for just one gold by exploiting a bug.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players will encounter many merchants on their journeys across the Sword Coast. Each offers a different set of items, from basic healing potions and spell scrolls to rare weapons and armor.

Obtaining some of the best or most helpful equipment to keep your party safe can get expensive, but fortunately for frugal adventurers, a Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found a bug that lets you buy a merchant’s entire inventory for just a single gold piece.

Exploiting a Baldur’s Gate 3 bug lets you buy out a merchant’s entire stock

Reddit user ImprintVector shared their useful discovery in a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit.

To accomplish this, you’ll need to have some kind of container like a backpack or crate. Essentially, you need to sell the container, drag everything into it, then buy it back without leaving the trading screen.

It seems the game only registers the price of the container itself without acknowledging everything inside of it. Patch 5 added the ability to sell and barter items in containers while trading, which opened the door for this kind of exploit.

Interestingly, one commenter notes a similar exploit existed in Larian’s previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2.

The poster does note that they play on PC using the latest patch and without mods, so it’s not clear if this method will work on consoles. It also seems to be a bug that could be patched out in the future, so those who want to make the most of this exploit should do so soon.

