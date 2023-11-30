Baldur’s Gate 3 fan discovers key surprise after 300 hours in Act 1

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player was pleasantly surprised to find a brilliant example of developer foresight in Act 1 after over 300 hours of gameplay.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still managing to surprise and impress players, even those who have put hundreds of hours into the game.

Some of the things players are finding are particularly impressive, showing a level of foresight from developer Larian Studios that goes above and beyond expectations.

A great example of this was recently shared by a player who was pleasantly surprised to still find something new in Act 1 after about 300 hours of gameplay.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds consequence to selling items to potential enemies

Reddit user MKGSonic123 shared their discovery in a post titled “300 hours in and Act 1 still surprises me.” As they explain, after putting hundreds of hours into Baldur’s Gate 3’s first section, they learned something interesting about one of the merchants in the Druid Grove.

“Since i’ve done this act a lot, i’ve been selling basket of equipment loot so i can save myself the time of selling all my wares for the millionth time,” they explained. “Come the raid on the grove, who do i find with a damn scorching ray of radiance, and psychic blast?”

It’s an impressive amount of foresight on Larian’s part and something that makes perfect sense. Of course the Druids, when under attack, would want to use the best gear at their disposal to defend the Grove.

“Who would’ve thought larian would plan ahead for you selling strong items to the druids, and to have them actually use them if you turn on them!” the player remarked.

Since Baldur’s Gate 3’s launch, players have been finding some brilliant things in the game, and with new content like Patch 5’s epilogue expanding the massive RPG even further, fans are sure to uncover even more as they put hundreds of additional hours into the game.

