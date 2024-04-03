Baldur’s Gate 3 players realize Astarion is actually just a boomer

Astarion is a fan-favorite unit in Baldur’s Gate 3, but he is also quite old. An interaction between Astarion and Wyll led to fans realizing that the former is just a boomer.

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of an interaction between Astarion and Wyll. In this, Wyll makes a comment towards Astarion being two centuries old. Astarion finds this a bit insulting and makes a return comment stating that Wyll is a child. This user also made a caption stating, “I love the generational age differences in our companions.”

This led to several fans joining in the conversation as Astarion’s boomer behavior is quite hilarious despite him being so popular in the community. One such commented, “Astarion is trying to live and Wyll is like lol ok boomer.” Another user chimed in, “Astarion is soooo mad about being called old too ahaha.”

One user also mentioned, “Wyll is a zoomer, Astarion is like, WW1 generation, their interactions is basically like your great great great great grandfather.” Finally, one of the users stated, “

I really wish I had used Will more. This is amazing banter.”

Therefore, players found this interaction quite funny as Astarion feeling insulted over being called old makes the character feel alive. However, that is also one of the charms of Astarion that makes players fall for him whenever they play Baldur’s Gate 3.