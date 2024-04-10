GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 players obsessed with cursed “Gyll” creation

Jessica Filby
Shocked Gale Baldur's Gate 3Larian Studios

One creative Baldur’s Gate 3 player has created another cursed hybrid companion – but this time, they’ve apparently made the character hotter.

After the success of their nightmare fuel “Shartarion” creation, one creative fan has returned to the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit to share their “Gyll” design, expertly merging Wyll and Gale to form one questionable companion.

“Gyll as requested. I might get canceled for this” added the poster, clearly understanding the outrage they may get from such a cursed design.

However, it seems the community’s love for the companions knows no bounds, as those who could have been disgusted thought he looked attractive.

“Am I the only one who thinks he looks cool and pretty attractive” commented one user, with plenty more heading to the comments to add “No, you are not alone” or that Gyll is “More hot than cool.”

Interestingly, some fans thought the creations made him look “like an interesting character who has a backstory etc. A bit villain energy perhaps” which could be why the previous fans found him attractive. After all, everyone loves a good villain.

While many found the design to be impressive, some called Gyll an “Eldritch horror” while another added that “He makes my skin crawl he looks like such an evil creep. (I love both Gayle and Wyll too!)”

Ultimately, there’s a reason the companions look how they do, and combining two people into one like this is bound to raise some eyebrows. Still, it’s purely typical of the BG3 community to have a crush on any version of the game’s loveable companions.

