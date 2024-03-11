Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are creating companions in Dragons Dogma 2

The Dragons Dogma 2 character creator is so detailed that many players are taking inspiration from an equally as expansive game to turn the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions into playable characters in the upcoming RPG.

If there’s one thing that Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dragons Dogma 2 seem to share, it’s expansive character creation. No matter the style of character you’re looking to design, players are able to embody anyone the choose, whether it’s a replica of themselves, a rather cursed inspiration, or someone they’ve fallen in love with in other games.

Ultimately, fans’ creativity knows no bounds and players are using the inspiration from Baldur’s Gate 3 to craft some pretty uncanny companion creations.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Lae’zel has been created in Dragons Dogma 2

Sharing their creation on Reddit, one user revealed their Lae’zel-inspired character. However, inspired feels a little too loose considering just how close to the real design this player actually got – tattoos, nose, and all.

Article continues after ad

Shortly after posting, both Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dragons Dogma 2 players took to the comments to show their love for the design and the character creation as a whole.

“I heard that game’s character creator was good but damn. This character would be recognized as Lae’zel anywhere without anything being said” commented one fan. The character creation certainly looks detailed, which was always a key selling point for BG3, and will likely be one for Dragons Dogma 2.

Article continues after ad

Another player complimented the poster, adding “Dude this actually looks incredible,” while another stated “It is INSANE how well you can make Lae’zel in that game. What a wild character creator.”

The attention to detail is extremely impressive and the poster added that they will soon be creating Shdowheart and Minthara, so many can assume more companions are on their way. With a character creation this detailed, many may be seeing some interesting gaming crossovers in Dragons Dogma 2.