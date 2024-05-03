GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t get over cursed Lae’gale design: “Is that even legal”

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Baldur's Gate 3Larian Studios

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shared their creation where they’ve combined Lae’zel and Gale, and fans feel it’s one of the most cursed creations they’ve ever witnessed.

Ever since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released, the community has been heavily involved in finding secrets in the game in addition to sharing their creations through artwork and cosplays.

However, some of those creations often cross a line and this has happened with a combination between Lae’zel and Gale. A Baldur’s Gate 3 player posted their creation on Reddit and the comment “Is that even legal”, describes this situation the best.

Some players were stunned by this creation and chimed in, “don’t know what’s more cursed, this or the Nicholas Cage edits.”

A key point to note here is that both Lae’zel and Gale are two of the most popular characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. A poll conducted by a fan across Reddit, Baldur’s Gate 3 forum, and Discord suggested that 88% of the player base would recruit Gale while 81% would recruit Lae’zel. Finally, Gale was 3rd in the popularity list and Lae’zel was 5th among 11 companions.

Hence, anything involving Lae’zel and especially Gale will always receive attention from the fans. However, this particular creation received a love-hate response from the players. They hate how disturbing it looks yet they felt the creator deserved an upvote.

Finally, a few fans were confused about whether they should name this duo Lae’gale or Gae’zel, and they finally decided on the former.

Related Topics

Baldur's Gate 3

About The Author

Rishov Mukherjee

Rishov is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He holds a Masters degree in Astrophysics from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, India, and has previously worked at Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Street Fighter, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the games he specializes in as well. If you want to get in touch, contact Rishov at rishov.mukherjee@dexerto.com

keep reading
Baldur's Gate 3 Dark Urge Origin character
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3’s Dark Urge outshines Tav in every way 
Daniel Appleford
The Dark Urge White Dragonborn in Baldur's Gate 3 covered in blood
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3’s Dark Urge revelation is a huge missed opportunity
Noelle Corbett
Baldur's Gate 3 mind flayer
Baldur's Gate
This Baldur’s Gate 3 companion will praise you for turning them into a Mind Flayer
Jessica Filby
This doomed Baldur's Gate 3 NPC deserved to be a party member
Baldur's Gate
This doomed Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC deserved to be a party member
Scott Baird

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.