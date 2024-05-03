Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t get over cursed Lae’gale design: “Is that even legal”

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shared their creation where they’ve combined Lae’zel and Gale, and fans feel it’s one of the most cursed creations they’ve ever witnessed.

Ever since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released, the community has been heavily involved in finding secrets in the game in addition to sharing their creations through artwork and cosplays.

However, some of those creations often cross a line and this has happened with a combination between Lae’zel and Gale. A Baldur’s Gate 3 player posted their creation on Reddit and the comment “Is that even legal”, describes this situation the best.

Some players were stunned by this creation and chimed in, “don’t know what’s more cursed, this or the Nicholas Cage edits.”

A key point to note here is that both Lae’zel and Gale are two of the most popular characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. A poll conducted by a fan across Reddit, Baldur’s Gate 3 forum, and Discord suggested that 88% of the player base would recruit Gale while 81% would recruit Lae’zel. Finally, Gale was 3rd in the popularity list and Lae’zel was 5th among 11 companions.

Hence, anything involving Lae’zel and especially Gale will always receive attention from the fans. However, this particular creation received a love-hate response from the players. They hate how disturbing it looks yet they felt the creator deserved an upvote.

Finally, a few fans were confused about whether they should name this duo Lae’gale or Gae’zel, and they finally decided on the former.