Baldur’s Gate 3 players realize why Wyll is so romantic

Wyll is one of the most romantic characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 and is a fan-favorite among players. As it happens, fans have realized the reason behind his exceptional senses when it comes to romance.

The discussion surrounding this topic was initiated by a Reddit user who stated, “His ideas of a relationship are not coming from personal experience, he wants to do things the traditional way, and given that he is not joining your party married, its a safe assumption to say that things were not working out for him.”

They continued, “He is a TWENTY FOUR YEAR OLD trying to figure out an adult relationship that has been, probably, his only relationship. He sounds like he is straight out of a romance novel because THAT IS WHERE HE IS GETTING IT ALL FROM.” They also mentioned, “I love Wyll, he is a down bad sweetheart just trying to make his books come to life, its not going to be as in-depth as a relationship with someone 15 years older than him, but is still lovely.”

Several players joined the conversation as they found this description lovely and wholesome. One such user commented, “I think Wyll mentions in some dialogue it has been 8 years since he took Mizora’s deal. She pretty much nabbed him as an impressionable teenager, hence her condescending baby-talk manner towards him.” Another user chimed in, “I agree with you OP, I really really really want Larian to buff Wyll’s story a bit more. I would love a full cut scene of the events that lead to his pact, I think it would be epic.”

One player also mentioned, “Oh yeah, maybe it’s because I’m twice Wyll’s age irl, but I can never not judge his character based on his traumatic backstory.” Finally, one of the players stated, “When Wyll and Shadowheart started quoting that book in act 3 it threw me off so hard I had to stop and let them talk.”

Therefore, it is safe to mention that players agree with what the user of the original post had to say. Without spoiling anything, Mizora treats Wyll like her pet and makes him suffer a lot in the game. Therefore, he never had a proper relationship, and his ideals are very traditional as written in romance novels. Therefore, Wyll is very traditional and is simply a victim of Mizora.