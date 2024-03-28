Baldur’s Gate 3 player reaches “hall of fame” with ridiculous Gale Honour Mode win

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has reached the “hall of fame” for the most epic yet ridiculous Honour Mode win out there.

It’s no secret that Gale is one of the best companions to bring along to the final fight in Baldur’s Gate 3. In fact, thanks to his ‘self-destruct’ mode, many fans recommend using his skills to defeat the Netherbrain, especially if you’re playing in Honour Mode.

However, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player has taken the “use Gale to beat Honor Mode” a little too literally, leading to a hilarious yet pretty disturbing way to win the game.

“Reddit said to use Gale to beat Honor Mode. Seems tedious” shared the poster on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, attaching a video of them using Gale’s Severed Hand to slap the Netherbrain out of existence. Luckily they landed a critical hit, proving just how handy Gale can be in a tough battle.

Naturally, after sharing their epic win, the community headed straight to the comments to load the post up with puns and share how impressed they were with the idea.

“It was nice of Gale to give you a hand in defeating the Absolute” joked one player, while another exclaimed how that was “not what Mistra meant when she said the Absolute was to be defeated by Gale’s hand.”

Others were quick to comment about how “absolutely ridiculous” the idea was, with one user claiming that the poster “OP is up there in the ‘I killed the Netherbrain on honor mode in the best way ever’ hall of fame.”

While many were extremely disturbed and impressed with the poster’s ingenuity, others have used it as a brand new challenge, with one commenting that they “just started a second Durge run, thought maybe this time I’ll use Gale to finish off the brain; one wrong choice later and here I am with his hand in my bag. Now I know I can still make my plan work.”

Regardless of whether you choose to defeat the Netherbrain using Gale’s powers, or a body part, it’s clear this is hands down, one of the most unique ways to end an Honour Mode run.