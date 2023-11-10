Baldur’s Gate 3 players find a loophole for DLC story content

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have found a loophole for post-story DLC content, as one character in the party can ignore all of the established endings.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the kind of game that’s tailor-made for DLC, as there are tons of races, subclasses, monsters, magic items, and spells that could be added to the game. There’s also another eight levels worth of content from D&D 5E that Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t use due to its level cap.

The big problem would involve post-story DLC content. This is due to Baldur’s Gate 3 featuring multiple endings, with several characters having defined endpoints that would make it difficult for them to return.

Larian Studios is making Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC, but it won’t be released for a long time. In the meantime, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have devised their own solution for the DLC problem, as there’s a way to continue the story while accounting for the endings.

Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC can happen as part of one of Volo’s stories

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit named Dizzy_Boss6933 has proposed an idea that the community has agreed with. The concept involves Volo, the famous writer who accompanies the party throughout most of the game, telling the story and embellishing the details, as he’s known to do.

“Larian could pull ME3 Citadel levels of crack and fanservice and still get away with it,” one user writes, “because Volo is known to be a very unreliable narrator.”

This concept isn’t totally new, as users in the thread pointed out that Dragon Age 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands use similar ideas, where a storyteller exaggerates their tale and is called out on it by other people.

In the case of Volo, it fits the character perfectly, as he spends most of Baldur’s Gate 3 bending the truth in his stories. Someone could ask him for the tale of Tav, with the player forced to survive all of the hellish challenges Volo thinks up on the spot.

Volo can die in Baldur’s Gate 3, but characters in the greater D&D 5E lore (like Elminster) have plenty of ways of cheating death and coming back later. This means there’s nothing stopping the Forgotten Realms’ most feared orator from coming up with the story for the Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC.