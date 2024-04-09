Baldur’s Gate 3 player surprised by crazy drow NPC even after five playthroughs

Baldur’s Gate 3 has several NPCs, but this one from drow from Act 2 can surprise players in the most bizarre ways. This NPC is Araj Oblodra, and one player was left stunned by her actions.

After witnessing the moment, this player shared their experience on Reddit with the caption, “Araj Oblodra is full of mysteries.” They stated, “I’m walking through the Lower City, and I shouted JESUS F*****G CHRIST as the windows blew out on a random building I was next to. Now my bleedin’s all burnin’.” This player felt a sense of joy as Baldur’s Gate 3 has mysteries even after five playthroughs.

As a response, one user commented, “Araj has one of the funniest events in the game. “Drink this potion, I have no idea what it does, but I swear, it’s safe :)”. What can go wrong? Then you get the ability to explode. It’s ridiculous.” In reply to this comment, one player claimed, “She’s actively capturing, butchering, and experimenting on people even if her ultimate plan does seem a little too grand.”

One user suggested the original user bring Astarion next time as they chimed, “If you talk to her, as a drow, with Astarion in the party in Moonrise you can learn some more about her family history.” Finally, one of the players questioned the part in the original post which stated that Araj is morally grey and suggested, “Go read Araj Oblodra’s journal.”

Based on the comments, players had a unique experience with Araj Oblodra in Baldur’s Gate 3. For context, Araj is a drow you find in the Moonrise Tower in the lower city in Act 2. She trades blood for valuable potions and has special interactions with Astarion.

Your entire party can offer blood only once to her. This leads to 1d3 damage to the characters and upon consuming a Blood-draw Elixir, you receive the Blood-draw sickness. This can be removed with a long rest.

Araj is a mad scientist in Baldur’s Gate 3, but her grand ambitions are not matched by the resources at her disposal. Even then, she is surprising and has quirks that are worth exploring.

