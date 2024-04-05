Baldur’s Gate 3 is proof Wild Magic is at its best when it goes wrong

Wild Magic is always a gamble, but that doesn’t mean it’s not extremely rewarding even when certain elements go wrong. After all, it could lead to a few hilarious situations, especially during an intense cutscene.

At its core, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a serious experience filled with touching storylines, tales of trauma, and some intense battles. However, that doesn’t stop players, and certain elements from leaving the fanbase in absolutely hysterics.

Wild Magic is just that. It’s able to absolutely destroy a battle or a scene for better or for worse and leaves many fans preparing for their next Wild Magic build.

One user shared their experience with Wild Magic on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit. Showing how it completely changed their endgame experience after they managed to turn into a sheep just before attempting to control the Netherbrain.

Naturally, both the poster and the community found the situation hilarious, with the images of a little sheep working hard to control a powerful entity causing an influx of sheep-based puns.

“Submit a bug report, because the Emperor should have said ‘…that I have leveraged for EWE'” commented one user, while another joked: “That sounds like a baaaaaaaaaaaaaaad day….”

However, others revealed how this has swayed them to choose Wild Magic in their next run: “That settles it, next playthrough I’m running Wild Mage.” Another echoed their sentiment, revealing that, “this is why I always choose wild magic for sorcerers and barbarians even though it’s extremely nonoptimal.”

After all, sometimes it’s not about optimal or powerful builds, sometimes it’s about the enjoyment and the chaos that ensues in a playthrough – which is the beauty of a game like Baldur’s Gate 3.