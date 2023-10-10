Baldur’s Gate 3 has “ruined quests” for Starfield players

The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to be sullying the love for other RPGs, with many BG3 players highlighting how the game has “ruined quests” for their Starfield playthroughs as well as their future RPG playthroughs.

It’s no secret that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a raving success in the gaming world, with many calling it the RPG of the decade. Larian’s star title has kept its star status months after its release, with fans adoring their playthroughs and often discovering brand new easter eggs, storylines, and exciting quests to complete.

Quests are a key element for any RPG, and as players are explaining, those quests are one of the highlights of Baldur’s Gate 3. In fact, the fans love them so much, that they’re now claiming that it’s “ruined quests” for their Starfield playthroughs and any upcoming RPGs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players love the quests so much it’s ruined them for Starfield

Larian Studios

Sharing their thoughts onto Reddit, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player explained how they “Just want to appreciate how there are no fetch or meaningless quests in this game. Any other studios would have padded in filler quests just to artificially inflate play time,” then giving examples of collection, kill, or fetch quests many would be familiar with.

“It’s not hard to imagine quests like that” explained the player, going on to say how “we’ve been conditioned to accepting it as the norm. Even recent AAA games do have those quests in one form or another.”

However, Baldur’s Gate 3 proves to be an exception, with the poster detailing that “this game doesn’t have any of that. Each quest is unique and added something to the overall experience. I’m gonna scream inside the next time I see a fetch quest in another game. This game has ruined quests for me, for the better.”

It seems the poster is not the only one who believes that Baldur’s Gate 3 has ruined quests for them, with hundreds taking to the comments to share their agreement.

One user commented: “Ohmygod that’s so true! I didn’t even realize how out of the loop we were with the “norm” side quests. Every single quest feels so organic which you can do accidentally if you just simply explore the damn game and you can miss a lot if you don’t listen to dialogue or just not look up a guide. It feels so natural that it completely went over my head. Wow!!”

Another compared the Baldur’s Gate 3 experience with Bethesda’s Starfield, explaining how “it ruined Starfield’s quests.” They went on to explain how “BG3 doesn’t tell you what to do and provides options.” whereas, “Starfield tells you exactly what to do and where to go, and it gives you 0 options.”

It’s important to note, that the style of RPG players love is an entirely personal aspect, with many adoring Starfield for its own elements.

It’s not just Baldur’s Gate 3 that’s impressing players though, as one user made sure to explain: “I guess you’ve never played a Larain Studio game before, this is their standard… It’s so amazing to see them finally rewarded with unheard-of sales for fine-tuning their craft to near perfection and at this scale.”

It seems that thanks to Larian’s fine-tuning, the unbridled love among the community, and its unforgettable quests, Baldur’s Gate 3 may just be a title for the ages.